"I don't look at myself as a boardroom guy" - Mike Tyson details how he operates his business 

Mike Tyson recently sat down with Bill Maher on his podcast, Club Random, and discussed many topics, including business.

The legendary boxer stated:

"I don't look at myself as a boardroom guy, but I am on paper. I have to be in the streets with the people, that's how I'm effective. I'm not effective in a room."

Since retirement, Tyson has opened up a cannabis company called Tyson 2.0.

When asked what marijuana has done for him that he would want to go into the business of it, 'Iron' Mike had this to say:

"I don't even have to go through a big discussion about it, you can just ask my family am I a better guy with it or without it? And they would tell you 100% with it."

Tyson revealed on his company's Instagram that Tyson 2.0 is in 18 states, which is a record in the history of cannabis distribution.

Watch the full podcast episode here:

Mike Tyson's cannabis company's newest product

Tyson 2.0 has released a new product for fans: ear-shaped edibles called "Mike Bites".

On June 28, 1997, Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield fought for the second time. Holyfield had emerged victorious in their first encounter on November 9, 1996.

After taking a headbutt from Holyfield, which split open a cut over Tyson's right eye, the third round of their fight got even bloodier. Tyson infamously took a chunk out of 'The Real Deal's ear and spit it on the canvas, resulting in his disqualification.

The fight was initially promoted as 'The Sound and the Fury' but, after the incident, has become more commonly referred to as 'The Bite Fight'.

Now, Mike Tyson is currently selling ear-shaped gummies on his cannibis website. The red gummies are detailed and even have a small chunk missing out of the cartilage, symbolizing a bite.

His company sells gummies, different strains, and apparel for fans of 'The Baddest Man on the Planet' to choose from.

Tyson just recently announced that his company has made it across the border, and is now available in Canada as well.

