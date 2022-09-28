VIDEO: 56-year-old Mike Tyson drops food while trying to eat after showing signs of health degradation

On his podcast, Mike Tyson was seen struggling to eat.

'Iron Mike' is one of the most legendary boxers in history. His swift rise saw him claim heavyweight gold at just 20 years old with a knockout win over Trevor Berbick. His subsequent finishes of Larry Holmes and Michael Spinks saw him become a superstar.

However, Tyson is now 56 years old. He's also put his body through a lot over the years. From his battles in the ring to his battles with drug addiction, the heavyweight legend has had a wild life.

Despite just competing less than two years ago against Roy Jones Jr., the hard-living seems to be taking its toll on Mike Tyson. Last month, Tyson was seen in a wheelchair at the airport after he had a sciatica flare-up. Also, a few weeks ago, he was seen struggling to walk at a Miami Dolphins' football game. Chances are it was another sciatica flare-up, Tyson has admitted in the past that his condition renders him unable to even walk sometimes.

Cameron Wolfe @CameronWolfe Mike Tyson in the building for Dolphins-Patriots Mike Tyson in the building for Dolphins-Patriots https://t.co/O4tKBbxCVR

Now, fans are likely to be more concerned as Mike Tyson was seen struggling to even eat on his podcast. The 56-year-old ate a cookie, but ended up dropping it after his hands began shaking. Luckily, Tyson seemed in good spirits and was able to crack a joke about the situation.

Watch Tyson drop food in the video below:

Is Mike Tyson retired from boxing?

While some fans are concerned about Mike Tyson's health, they don't have to worry about him boxing again.

In 2020, 'Iron Mike' came out of retirement after 15 years of inactivity. He previously called it quits after a knockout loss to Kevin McBride in 2005. However, the heavyweight legend rediscovered his love for boxing.

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside Last year, boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. went head-to-head. Last year, boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. went head-to-head. https://t.co/OASuTnoDNB

In November 2020, Tyson came out of retirement for an exhibition boxing match with fellow legend Roy Jones Jr. While he didn't claim the win as the outing was declared a draw in good spirit, he was praised for his performance.

Following the draw, Tyson stated he would compete in another exhibition. Despite rumored bookings with Jake and Logan Paul, he never returned. In an interview earlier this month with NewsMax, the 56-year-old confirmed that he was retired.

The reasoning had nothing to do with health. Tyson simply didn't wanna fight for money or fight with someone primarily motivated by money. He stated:

"The boys want to fight with me for 100 million dollars, but I think I'll never do something like that again. I wanted to do it the first time, just for fun, to have fun. Then some people took him to another level and only wanted him for financial reasons, so the fun was over."

Watch the interview below:

