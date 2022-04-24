Watch: Mike Tyson reveals a rare clip of his sparring from the James Smith fight camp in 1987

Mike Tyson in the late '80s and early '90s was a different breed. Dubbed ‘The Baddest Man On The Planet', Tyson lives up to the moniker to this day and may go down as the scariest puncher in the history of heavyweight boxing.

Although Tyson lost his invincibility by the end of his career, his early years in the ring will remain a showcase for how vicious a young fighter can be. ‘Iron’ Mike recently dropped glimpses of his sparring sessions from 1987, sending several fans into a frenzy.

Tyson became the youngest heavyweight world champion at the age of 20 when he KO-ed Trevor Berbick back in 1986. Following that, his first title defense came against James ‘Bonecrusher’ Smith in 1987. The clips are from Tyson's fight camp for Smith.

After snatching the WBC belt from Berbick in November 1986, Tyson put the strap on the line less than four months later. Riding a seven-fight KO streak, Tyson had to endure all 12 rounds against the ’Bonecrusher'.

Regardless, it was still a lopsided affair. James Smith remained on the wrong end of a beatdown, trying to clinch the champion as much as possible. It vexed Mike Tyson as he was hunting for a knockout.

Watch Tyson take on 'Bonecrusher' below:

The champion accepted three more fights in the same year after beating ‘Bonecrusher’. It was undoubtedly Tyson’s prime time, in which he staged several highlight-reel moments that his fans relish to this day.

Mike Tyson and Cus D’Amato changed the heavyweight scene

Heavyweight boxing never lacked great fighters, but Tyson's inception clearly brought a new wave into it. The Brooklyn native garnered immediate attention from the combat world and instantly became a superstar.

His trainer Cus D’Amato had a massive role in Tyson’s early success. A young and troubled 'Kid Dynamite' came under D'Amato’s guidance when he was a teenager.

The trainer channeled Tyson's energy into boxing drills and produced one of the most legendary names in all of pugilism. The trainer/fighter dynamic between Cus D’Amato and Mike Tyson is one of the most iconic pairings in boxing history.

