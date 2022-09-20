“Don’t let Jimmy use you Mike he’s lower than you as a person” - Mike Tyson grabs mixed reactions for his exclusive BTS shoot with Jimmy Kimmel

Mike Tyson has appeared on Jimmy Kimmel’s show on several occasions and it has been an entertaining affair every single time. ‘Iron’ and Kimmel seem to have great comedic chemistry, which sends several fans into a frenzy. The duo was spotted together again as they prepared for a televised appearance.

Mike Tyson’s official YouTube handle has released an exclusive video where ‘Iron’ Mike is seen being guided by Jimmy Kimmel. The crew described how Tyson would be asked to read out a few words on air. The heavyweight boxer couldn’t control his laughter after reading the script.

Watch the video below:

Mike Tyson’s troubled childhood is no secret to his fans and the mainstream audience. He never attended school and was involved in criminal activities in his early years. Tyson redeemed himself from that point on to become one of the greatest boxers of all time.

Although controversy has followed him his whole life, a 56-year-old Mike Tyson seems to be in a stable position. His recent video grabbed love from all over the world. However, a few fans ridiculed Jimmy Kimmel and advised Tyson to avoid him in the future. Here’s a look at some of the reactions:

Tyson has been pretty active in the media over the past few months. He also appeared in an Indian movie called "Liger." Also, HULU released an unauthorized biopic series "MIKE" on the former champion. Tyson advised his fans to boycott the show but it has apparently bagged prominent viewership. Amidst all of these, Tyson’s HOTBOXIN' podcast has also been entertaining mainstream audiences for quite some time now.

Mike Tyson was recently spotted smoking with Ric Flair

Tyson runs his own cannabis company and WWE icon Ric Flair sampled some of the product recently. A video of 'Iron' MikeTyson and 'Nature Boy' Ric Flair smoking cannabis together sent the entire internet community into a frenzy. Rapper Snoop Dogg also hailed the combat legends. Ric Flair appeared in Tyson’s HotBoxin' podcast a few months back.

Watch the video of Tyson and Flair below:

Their reunion stirred nostalgia in combat fans of the 90s. Tyson and Flair dominated their respective sports in almost the same timeline. While they are now happily retired, the craze surrounding their aura is still prominent.

