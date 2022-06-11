"Look what he did to Porter" - Mike Tyson explains why he is backing Terence Crawford to beat Errol Spence Jr.

Mike Tyson believes Terence Crawford will vanquish Errol Spence Jr. if the undisputed welterweight title fight happens. After several years of verbal war, Crawford and Spence have agreed to meet each other next. The bout is yet to be officially announced. However, the boxing community has already begun to pick sides.

While many people are in Errol Spence's corner, Tyson is backing ‘Bud’ in the mix. The heavyweight legend recently connected with ES News from a charity function. He shed views on umpteen scenarios, including the Crawford vs. Spence fight. Mike Tyson said:

“The reason why I am saying Crawford is, what do you think about the guys they both fought? Like Porter and stuff. Look what he did to Porter.”

Boasting off a 38-0 professional resume, Terence Crawford’s last win came via stoppage against Shawn Porter. When Errol Spence Jr. fought Porter back in 2019, it was quite different from what we saw in ‘Bud’ vs. ‘Showtime’.

Shawn Porter troubled ‘Truth’ throughout the night. Following the 12-round war, Spence Jr. claimed the win via unanimous decision. Meanwhile, Crawford remains the first and only boxer to have knocked out ‘Showtime’ Porter.

This particular contrast seemingly influenced Mike Tyson’s opinion on the fight. That said, Spence Jr. is also fresh from a TKO win against Yordenis Ugas and seems inspired to take out ‘Bud’ next.

Mike Tyson always has his eyes on big fights

Tyson never backs off from pitching two prime fighters against each other. He has done it numerous times on his HotBoxin' podcast. Ryan Garcia, Gervonta Davis, Teofimo Lopez, and several other modern-day stars have experienced it. Hence, it wasn’t surprising to see ‘Iron’ provoke the Crawford vs. Spence fight.

Terence Crawford v Shawn Porter

The welterweight (147 lbs) division is currently headed by those two men. Spence Jr. holds the WBA, WBC, and IBF titles, while Crawford holds the WBO strap. It’s about time they unify the belts. In recent years, we have seen several champions become undisputed.

Although the welterweight roster hasn’t seen such a fate, there can’t be a better clash than Crawford vs. Spence Jr. at the moment. The fans want to see it happen and it shall also be a profitable matchup to make for the promoters and both the boxers involved.

