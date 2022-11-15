Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield have announced 'Holy Bites', marijuana gummies in the shape of an ear.

The pair of heavyweights are considered two of the greatest ever and have had a historic rivalry. After years of failed meetings and fight talks, they first met in November 1996, with 'Iron Mike' putting his WBA championship on the line.

That first outing saw 'The Real Deal' as a massive underdog, and it looked like it early on. However, Holyfield weathered the storm and wound up winning by 11th-round TKO. They quickly settled on a rematch for the following June.

The rematch is also one of the biggest moments in boxing history, but not because of punches being thrown. After taking a big headbutt in round two, Tyson bit Holyfield's ear in round three. He was subsequently disqualified in one of the wildest scenes in the history of the sport.

Decades later, Mike Tyson announced his 'Mike Bites' through his marijuana company. They were gummies in the shape of an ear, in a not-so-subtle nod to his rematch with Evander Holyfield.

He has now brought his former foe into the marijuana business. Earlier today, the pair announced 'Holy Bites', an ear-shaped gummy that has THC and Delta 8 infused in it. Along with that, Tyson's company will help Holyfield launch his own line of cannabis products next year.

Evander Holyfield discusses working with Mike Tyson

Evander Holyfield was admittedly unsure about working with Mike Tyson, but he's glad he did.

When the two were in their primes, 'Iron' was a wild man. He notably struggled with substance issues and was in and out of prison, which ultimately helped contribute to the downfall of his boxing career.

However, over the last decade, the former champion has calmed down a lot. He's contributed to his success in terms of staying off harder drugs to his use of marijuana. Right or wrong in his assessment, there's little doubt Tyson is in a much better headspace.

It was thanks to his staying out of trouble that Evander Holyfield decided to work with him. In an interview with the Huffington Post, the former champion admitted that he wasn't a fan of the drug, nor the gummy idea at first. However, he ultimately came around:

"I didn’t think it was funny at first, but then I realized Mike hadn’t been in more trouble for a while... I wanted to make sure [the first time I tried the gummies] I got home and didn’t do anything to anyone. I ate it and lay down. I woke up the next morning and was like, ‘Whoa.’”

