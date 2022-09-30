Who did Mike Tyson beat in his last pro boxing win?

Mike Tyson secured his last win as a professional boxer on February 23, 2003, about two years before he finally decided to hang up his boxing gloves.

‘Iron Mike’ defeated Clifford Etienne in stunning fashion in that bout. The fight was stopped in the very first round after Tyson landed a right hand that knocked Etienne out.

Despite concerns about Tyson's condition, the fight ended up being one of his quickest victories. Tyson started the match aggressively, throwing powerful combinations that prompted Etienne to clinch. At one point, the two heavyweights held onto each other, and the referee called a brief timeout to allow them to regroup from the fall.

After the fight resumed, Tyson continued his flurry and almost missed with a left hook. He then rebounded with a strong right hand that sent Etienne down for the count.

Etienne laid flat on his back and made no attempt to get back up as the referee counted him out. Tyson was then awarded the knockout victory at 49 seconds of the first round. The victory was the 50th and final one of Tyson's professional career, which ended with two consecutive losses.

Watch Mike Tyson knock out Clifford Etienne:

Sky Sports Boxing @SkySportsBoxing 🗣"I broke my back, my back is broken!"



Back in 2003 Mike Tyson said that he broke his back when he knocked out the black rhino Clifford Etienne 🤨 🗣"I broke my back, my back is broken!"Back in 2003 Mike Tyson said that he broke his back when he knocked out the black rhino Clifford Etienne 🤨 https://t.co/8aOi1HWHsL

Mike Tyson spotted looking well after reported battle with sciatica

Mike Tyson is one of boxing's most legendary fighters, but there are growing concerns regarding his health after he was seen being wheelchaired at an airport last month.

However, it was reported by The Sun that all is well for the former heavyweight champion as he was recently spotted enjoying a night out on the town in New York City. Tyson was accompanied by a female friend as he walked into a luxury Indian restaurant in the Flatiron District.

This followed reports that the 56-year-old is battling sciatica after photos of him in a wheelchair at Miami International Airport went viral last month.

In an interview with Greta Van Susteren on Newsmax last month, Tyson revealed that he has been battling sciatica, which can make it difficult for him to walk at times. But he assured his fans that it is the only illness that he suffers from. He said:

“I have sciatica, every now and then it flares up. And when it flares up, I can’t even talk. Thank God it’s the only health problem I have.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far