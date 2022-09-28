Is Mike Tyson suffering from a disease?

Boxing legend Mike Tyson suffers from a medical condition called Sciatica. Tyson's condition was first brought to light after a picture of him in a wheelchair at Miami International Airport went viral last month.

It is worth noting that 'Iron Mike' had never talked about his condition before. As the picture went viral, concerns about his health were raised. Tyson was quick to address the situation and revealed that he suffers from sciatica, a condition that makes it difficult for him to walk at times. The disease affects the body's sciatic nerves and the person suffering from it experiences pain in the lower back, hips, and legs.

It is worth noting that sciatica is the only health condition that Tyson suffers from. He made this clear when speculations about his health started to rise. According to an Instagram post made by @brwlrz, 'Iron Mike' had to say this about his suffering from sciatica:

"When it [sciatica] flares up, l can't even talk. Thank God it's the only health problem [I] have."

Check out @brwlrz's Instagram post below:

Mike Tyson speaks about overcoming drug addiction

The former heavyweight champion has had a life full of ups and downs. While he has seen the highest of highs, 'Iron Mike' has also had to rise from low points in his life.

During his heyday, Mike Tyson started to fall into drug and alcohol addiction. This became one of the key reasons behind his career being partially derailed. However, after being lost for years after his retirement, Tyson decided to take a step towards getting better.

Mike Tyson went on to spend over a year in rehab to stay clean. Speaking about the same during an interview with Graham Bensinger back in 2011, 'Iron Mike' said:

"I met a conglomerate of interesting dynamic people that had my interest at heart as a human being. That rehab world is something else, almost like, a utopia world. Everyone's happy, everyone's positive, and [have the attitude] 'We're going to win!' Everybody has a hard story, but they're overcoming."

Watch the interview below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far