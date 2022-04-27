"It's very difficult to surpass me" - Mike Tyson pinpoints why he was better than today's boxers 

Mike Tyson has spoken out about why he thinks he is better than the modern generation of boxers.

The former Heavyweight Champion of the world competed from 1985 to 2005 and is widely considered one of the greatest heavyweights of all time. During an interview with FightHype.com, 'Iron' Mike compared himself to boxers actively competing today.

"I just don't think as far as discipline, I think it's very difficult to surpass me. I really do, I don't think fighters can fast longer than me, I just think it's very difficult coz I look at training and stuff from a different perspective. You could just look at the fighters now, maybe they're bigger, but look, they have no respect the way their bodies look. You know, they win fights but look how they look. That's what you wanna represent? A fighter should look good."

Watch the interview below:

There is some truth to Tyson's claims. Heavyweight Champions of the past like Muhammad Ali, Evander Holyfield and Lennox Lewis were chiseled, muscular boxers. Currently, heavyweights like Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte aren't concerned about their physique.

In Fury's defense, however, his physique does not seem to hinder his performances.

Joe Rogan believes the passenger who got punched by Mike Tyson on a plane deserved it

Joe Rogan gave his opinion on Mike Tyson's recent altercation with a passenger on a plane. 'The Baddest Man on the Planet' was filmed punching a man after the latter was seen instigating the boxing legend. Interestingly, it was later revealed that the heckling passenger has a history of arrests and cases against him.

During a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the popular comic claimed that the passenger deserved to be punched for his behavior. The UFC commentator said:

"That dude was a douchebag and he was annoying one of the baddest motherf***ers that's walked the face of the Earth. That's so dumb. That's not even kicking a beehive. It's headbutting a beehive."

Watch Joe Rogan discuss the incident below:

