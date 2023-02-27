Mike Tyson claimed that he was ‘honored’ that John Fury chose to name his son, the WBC Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury after himself.

The Fury patriarch detailed in his interview with The Guardian in 2015 how he named his son after 'Iron Mike'.

“The doctors told me there was not much chance of him living, I had lost two daughters in the same way who had been born prematurely. They told me there was not much hope for him. It was 1988, Mike Tyson was in his pomp as world heavyweight champion, and so I said, ‘Let’s call him Tyson’. The doctors just looked at me and smiled.”

The former undisputed world heavyweight champion and the Fury clan are in Saudi Arabia for Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury. The pair embraced in a video posted by IFL TV and had a wholesome exchange after John Fury told Mike Tyson that he was his son’s namesake, he said in the interview:

“Here he is, my main man. This is him, the man who I named my son after. Best heavyweight of his era, the best young man ever born. Michael Tyson.”

To which Tyson responded:

“Your son has taken the title to the next level, Thank you and I appreciate that. I didn’t want to say it in public but I’m honoured. Thank you, really”.

Mike Tyson details how boxing needs to change in pre-fight press conference

Mike Tyson made his first appearance in the build-up to the fight between Tommy Fury and Jake Paul in a press conference dubbed ’The Truth.'

Tyson had some interesting things to say about fighter pay and the relationship between boxers and promoters in the modern era of boxing. He said in a press conference:

“The fighter should be the first person to get his cheque and then write the cheque. Somebody shouldn’t get the cheque before him and say hey - you get this. That should never happen, that’s happening now in boxing. I don’t understand, even when I used to fight, why should they have your cheque and pay you, when you gave them the job of being your promoter”.

