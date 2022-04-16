"I could have killed myself" - Mike Tyson recalls getting beaten up by 'white boys' for trying to steal a bird

Mike Tyson shared a story from his childhood where he was beaten up by "white boys" after attempting to steal a bird. Tyson is widely considered one of the greatest heavyweights of all time. In his prime, he was the most feared fighter in the world and his tough upbringing in Brooklyn, New York is well documented.

Here's what Tyson said in an episode of Hotboxing:

"I was a young kid and these white boys, I was trying to steal their bird. They had an alarm on the coop, so when I came they heard me. Man, I had to jump and I could have killed myself. They were beating my ass and they were gonna throw me off the roof, but there were working people downstairs, they said 'hey what's going on up there?' Thank God."

Watch the full episode of Hotboxing with Mike Tyson:

What's next for Mike Tyson?

Despite retiring from professional boxing in 2005, the former unified heavyweight champion has still shown interest in exhibition bouts. Tyson famously took on fellow Hall of Famer, Roy Jones Jr. back in November 2020 which ended in a draw.

On a recent appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast, Tyson reflected on his comeback to boxing and potential exhibition fights in the future.

"It started off with me first fighting Bob Sapp. The fight I fought with Jones was supposed to be with Bob Sapp. The next thing you know Roy Jones got involved, Holyfield got involved and then the young guy, Jake Paul got involved. That's how the birth of Jake Paul began."

Watch Tyson on Joe Rogan's podcast:

It remains to be seen if 'Iron' takes part in more exhibition bouts. At 55 years old, Tyson is well past his prime. However, due to his enormous profile and the rise of YouTube boxing, it is plausible that he could face a young social media star for huge financial reward.

Jake Paul has 5 wins on his professional boxing record and is set to fight again in August. The YouTuber-turned-boxer is undoubtedly looking for a new high-profile name to add to his resume, and a match with Tyson could make sense from a business and ability standpoint.

Edited by Allan Mathew