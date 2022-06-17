"I was just irritated, tired, high, p*ssed off" - Mike Tyson regrets punching fan in airplane, says it shouldn't have happened on Jimmy Kimmel's show

When Mike Tyson appeared on Jimmy Kimmel's show, the topic of fan interactions came up. Tyson commented on a recent incident that saw him punch a fan during a flight.

The former boxer expressed his regret for hitting the fan after the individual taunted Tyson numerous times during the flight. Speaking about his feelings surrounding the incident, Tyson stated:

"I was wrong, that shouldn't have never happened, that's me back in my primative child stages, I shouldn't have done it but I was just irritated, tired, high, p*ssed off."

Watch the full interview below:

Tyson was not charged for the attack, with District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe telling CNN that the case "doesn't belong" in criminal court. However, Wagstaffe did state that if either party wanted to sue, then that would be up to the individual's preference.

Despite Kimmel saying he was "glad" Tyson hit the individual, the former boxer was clearly very apologetic about the incident.

After the show, an Instagram post from Mike Tyson went somewhat viral, with one of the scariest heavyweight boxers in history dressing up in a bee costume. The look was used in one of Jimmy Kimmel's segments, where Tyson was a guest pronouncer in his spelling bee contest.

The post already has over 1 million likes on Instagram and close to 30,000 comments on the platform.

When was Mike Tyson's last professional boxing match?

Mike Tyson lost to Kevin McBride in June 2005, which was the last time he competed in a professional boxing match. The former heavyweight champion was seemingly winning the contest, but failed to appear in the seventh-round, leading McBride to a win via TKO.

McBride was relatively unknown to the masses, and many expected Tyson's last bout to end in a victory for the former champion. However, with a change of trainer and being well out of his prime, Tyson couldn't overcome the natural hurdles in his way.

Tyson parted ways with legendary boxing trainer Freddie Roach after being knocked out by Danny Williams in his previous bout. He was replaced by Jeff Fenech, but the switch didn't result in success for the former champion.

Mike Tyson did an exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr. in 2020, however, the bout ended in a draw after the three former WBC champions acted as judges. The decision had some controversy, but due to the bout not being professional, it didn't overshadow the performances of the two legends.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far