“This might end Mike Tyson's career” - Radio host on ‘Iron Mike’ expressing his political views 

Mike Tyson’s recent revelation about his political views might just be the end of his career, or so a radio talk show host thinks.

Kimberley Klacik, who was elected to the Baltimore County Republican Committee in 2018, shared on social media a short clip of a Tyson interview wherein 'Iron' claimed that he's conservative. Klacik said:

“This might end Mike Tyson’s career.”

The clip is a part of an interview with Greta Van Susteren on Newsmax. In the interview, ‘Iron Mike’ was initially hesitant to answer questions about his political beliefs, saying some of his friends and family may hate him afterward.

But after he was pressed, the former heavyweight champion took a stand:

“When I was younger, I was all-out liberal. But as I get older, and I look at my children, and I see what’s out there in the world, (nervously) I get a little conservative...It’s common sense, looking at the world we have now...You want safety.”

Tyson’s comments came as a surprise to many, given his previous statements about politics.

The boxing legend comes across as pretty liberal in his worldview. He supports the legalization of Marijuana in the US and smokes weed himself. Jokes aside, Tyson has taken jabs time and time again at the Republican party; once claiming that all 'black republicans' are 'sellouts.'

Tyson even parodied Republican Presidential Candidate Herman Cain in 2012:

However, it appears that the boxing legend has had a change of heart.

Mike Tyson explains why he was seen in a wheelchair at Miami airport

In the same interview, Mike Tyson also explained why he was seen in a wheelchair at Miami International Airport, which raised concerns about his health.

The 56-year-old said that he has been battling sciatica, which can make it difficult for him to walk at times. But he assured his fans that it is the only illness that he suffers from.

“I have sciatica, every now and then it flares up. And when it flares up, I can’t even talk. Thank God it’s the only health problem I have.”

Watch Mike Tyson’s full interview over Newsmax:

According to MayoClinic.org, sciatica refers to pain that radiates along the path of the sciatic nerve, which branches from your lower back through your hips and buttocks and down each leg. Typically, sciatica affects only one side of your body.

Although the pain associated with sciatica can be severe, most cases resolve with non-operative treatments in a few weeks.

