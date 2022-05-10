"I don't belong to me anymore" - Mike Tyson reveals what he is selfish about

Mike Tyson has revealed that his desire to succeed in life without sharing it with others is what makes him selfish. Tyson is widely considered one of the greatest boxers of all time.

To this day, he holds the record for the youngest ever world heavyweight champion in boxing. In his prime, 'Iron Mike' was renowned for his outstanding punching power, speed, combination punching and ferociousness.

Due to his killer instincts in the ring, he was branded as 'the baddest man on the planet' in 1980s.

Here's what Mike Tyson said when appearing on Club Random with Bill Maher:

"It's wanting to succeed, be happy but hey I want to keep myself to me. I have to realise that I don't belong to me anymore".

Now aged 55, Tyson is married and has seven children. Instead of the dangerous individual he was in the ring, the legend from Brooklyn, New York now owns a weed farm. He also hosts his own podcast called Hotboxing with Mike Tyson.

Will Mike Tyson return to the ring?

Despite being retired from boxing for over 15 years, Tyson squared off in an exhibition bout against fellow Hall of Famer Roy Jones Jr in 2020. The bout was scored a controversial split decision draw.

Due to his high-profile status, Tyson was recently mentioned as a potential opponent for Jake Paul's next fight in August. The YouTuber-turned-boxer is looking to add a new name to his boxing resume and 'Iron Mike' could be the ideal opponent.

Sun Sport @SunSport thesun.co.uk/sport/18438544… Jake Paul has no fears over Mike Tyson fight despite 30-year age gap and says icon ‘is just still as explosive as ever’ | @Jack_Figg Jake Paul has no fears over Mike Tyson fight despite 30-year age gap and says icon ‘is just still as explosive as ever’ | @Jack_Figg thesun.co.uk/sport/18438544…

It remains to be seen if Tyson gives in to his selfishness and accepts a challenge from Paul. 'The Problem Child' is 30 years younger than the 'Hall of Famer' and has beaten a former UFC Champion in Tyron Woodley on two occassions.

However, boxing is an entirely different sport and Tyson's experience could be enough to beat Paul. Jake's brother Logan Paul famously took on Floyd Mayweather Jr back in 2021 and lost convincingly despite having a 30-pound weight advantage.

