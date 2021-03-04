"My dream next fight would be Anderson Silva" - Roy Jones Jr. keen to finally square off against UFC legend

Boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. has his sights set on a dream match against MMA icon Anderson Silva.

The rumor mill has been circulating for years now about the two potentially locking horns, with both men entertaining the idea at different points. But now they’re both considered to be at the end of the road in their respective sports, which could open up the door for an entertaining exhibition fight in the near future.

Jones Jr. competed in an exhibition against Mike Tyson last year with the end result being a draw. His last professional contest was way back in 2018 when a win over Scott Sigmon took his professional record to 66-9.

Roy Jones Jr. vs Anderson Silva - at last?

On the flip side, you’ve got Anderson Silva, who was released by the Ultimate Fighting Championship after his defeat to Uriah Hall last October. Some think he’ll sign with another MMA promotion, but that still seems to be up in the air.

As Jones Jr. made clear during a recent interview, there’s one main target on his mind right now - The Spider:

“Truthfully speaking, my dream fight would probably be Anderson Silva. Because Anderson is available now, I’m available now, we’ve been wanting to box for the longest time. Why don’t me and Anderson go out there and put it on for the people?"

“It can happen, I think. I’ma call him when I get home, see what’s happening, it can happen, yes.” said Jones.

“Anderson has a better fight record in boxing than people like Conor McGregor. Anderson was 13-1 or 13-2 pro boxing record. Anderson knows what pro boxing is. He’s been a pro boxer before. He knows how to pro box.”

Given the current landscape of pro boxing and celebrity fights as a whole, it doesn’t seem at all crazy to think Jones vs Silva could legitimately happen in this increasingly strange era.

Askren vs. Paul, Mir vs. Tarver and (channeling my inner Nostradamus) Anderson Silva vs. Roy Jones Jr? It's been like 12 years in the making. — Scott Fontana (@Scott_Fontana) February 25, 2021

It may not be the prettiest fight we’ve ever seen, but the image alone would be something to marvel at. Anderson Silva is known for being a great counter-striker, but he’s also intricate and fascinating to watch with his movements. Roy, on the other hand, may not have the same speed he once did, but the power is the last thing to go and he knows that.