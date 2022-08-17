Mike Tyson's ex-wives: A look back at 'Iron' Mike's love life

Mike Tyson is regarded as one of the greatest heavyweights of all time. He became an undisputed world heavyweight champion and earned massive paydays during his heyday.

Before going bankrupt in 2003, ‘Iron’ Mike led a lavish life, with his love life also taking on the spotlight as the world-renowned fighter dated several women.

Tyson, now 56 years old, has been married three times. His first wife was American actress Robin Givens. Their marriage lasted for a year from 1988 to 1989. According to the pugilist, they had a hastily arranged wedding when Givens announced she was pregnant. The actress, however, revealed that she had a miscarriage.

Givens later accused Tyson of physically abusing her and the pair divorced in 1989. Prior to their divorce, the pair appeared in an interview with Barbara Walters where Givens defined Tyson as “intimidating.”

But in his book “Undisputed Truth”, Tyson offered his own version of truth regarding his marriage with Givens. He claimed that the actress and her mother, who he labels as “ruthless”, used him for money.

Seven years after his divorce from Givens, Tyson married Monica Turner, who he met in 1990 at an event hosted by comedian Eddie Murphy. Since their meeting, the two stayed in touch, even after Tyson was convicted for rape and sent to an Indiana jail for three years. During his incarceration, Tyson was frequently visited by Turner.

The couple married in 1997 and had two children, a daughter named Rayna and a son named Amir. The marriage reportedly lasted for five years. However, Turner filed for divorce in 2002 after accusing Tyson of committing adultery.

Who is Mike Tyson’s current wife?

Many thought Mike Tyson would never swear in a marriage again given how his first two relationships ended. But in 2009, Tyson married Lakiha Spicer.

Spicer and Tyson first met several years before they began their romantic relationship. She was 18 when she attended one of Tyson’s boxing matches with her father, Shamsud-din Ali, according to a report by the New York Post.

A year before their marriage, Lakiha, better known as “Kiki”, was sentenced to six months in federal prison and ordered to pay $30,000 in restitution for her involvement in a money-laundering scheme. She found out she was pregnant with Tyson’s child about a week before her sentence was scheduled to begin. She gave birth shortly after being released.

The couple are currently a happy family now. Tyson even credited Lakiha for his recovery from drug addiction. The couple has two kids - a daughter named Milan and a son named Morocco.

In a 2020 interview with ExpediTIously, Tyson said Lakiha has completely changed his perspective on marriage:

“Without my wife, I’m a savage animal… I look at women differently as I get older. When I was younger, I viewed them as pleasure. Now that I’m older, I look at them as the half. It makes me realize that I’m a man. And at this stage in my life, they’re my teachers.”

Watch Mike Tyson’s complete interview:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by C. Naik