“I think this guy copied my tattoo” - Fan meets Mike Tyson after inking himself with 'Iron's famous face tattoo

A Mike Tyson fan who inked himself with the famous face tattoo of ‘Iron' Mike just met his hero.

A short video of the encounter, uploaded initially on TikTok, is now making rounds on different social media platforms.

In the video, the fan with Tyson’s tribal face tattoo jestingly said:

“I think this guy copied my tattoo.”

He then flashed Mike Tyson who appears to be preparing for a press conference. The short clip ends with a photo of the two.

Watch Mike Tyson interact with a fan who copied his face tattoo:

The tribal face tattoo is one of Tyson’s most recognizable features. He got it days before his 2003 fight against Clifford Etienne.

In an interview with Graham Bensinger in 2012, the legendary boxer shared the story behind the tattoo. He said:

“I was going to get a bunch of hearts and stuff. That would have been really stupid. Victor Perez, the tattoo artist said ‘I ain’t doing that. I can’t do that’. I said ‘What do you think I should get?' Because I was confused. Victor Perez is a good guy and said 'Come back in a couple of days I’m going to try and write up some stuff’.

Mike Tyson continued:

“Two days later he called and said ‘Mike, I’ve got some tribal stuff’. I said ‘Woah! put another one over there’. I was like 'This is cool, I like this’. So he did it.”

Watch Mike Tyson talk about his face tattoo:

Mike Tyson explains how he tames his aggression

Mike Tyson recently revealed how he controls his inner aggression these days.

In an interview with Muscle and Health Magazine, the former heavyweight champion shared that he uses mushrooms and weed to tame his inner rage. He also claimed that maybe cannabis would have helped him inside the ring during his fighting days. Tyson said:

"I like taking mushrooms and smoking before fighting. I take psychedelics every day, mushrooms.”

He continued:

“Cannabis is good to workout on for me. I just wish I was smoking back when I was fighting — I really lost out there from an athlete’s perspective. If I’d smoked during my boxing career, I probably wouldn’t have been so aggressive.”

Tyson was recently spotted in a wheelchair, being rolled through the Miami International Airport by an attendant. The alarming scene closely sparked rumors about his health, but the boxing icon said it was because of a sciatica flare up, which he said is the only illness he currently has.

According to MayoClinic.org, sciatica refers to the pain that radiates along the path of the sciatic nerve, which branches from your lower back through your hips and buttocks and down each leg. Typically, sciatica affects only one side of your body.

Although the pain associated with sciatica can be severe, most cases resolve with non-operative treatments in a few weeks.

