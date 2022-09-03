How much money does Mike Tyson spend on smoking weed?

Former world heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson has been quite vocal about smoking weed over the years. 'Iron Mike' is an avid smoker, so much so that he believes weed helped him change his life. As one would guess, he spends a lot of money every month smoking weed.

In a 2019 episode of his Hotboxin' podcast, Tyson revealed that he smoked around $40,000 worth of weed every month. Interestingly, he doesn't technically spend his money on weed since he's only smoking the products of his own cannabis company.

Mike Tyson started his own cannabis company back in 2016. Since then, the company has gone on to become one of the most popular cannabis brands in the United States, with a wide array of products such as edibles, oils and much more. His business has also paved the way towards 'Iron Mike' becoming financially stable as the company makes him around $500,000 per month.

Mike Tyson's cannabis brand has plans to dominate the US and the global market

'Iron Mike' and Chad Bronstein, the co-founder of his cannabis brand Tyson 2.0, have revealed their plans for global expansion. While speaking about what's next for their brand during a conversation with New Cannabis Ventures, Bronstein said:

“We are going to have a big push in Canada coming soon... We have a lot of outreach in a lot of different countries. We are looking at Thailand right now — we are looking at Uruguay, UK, Germany. We also did a major hemp partnership where we are going to have Delta-8 and Delta 9 CBD products international... There is actually a lot of international expansion and expansion in general.”

It's safe to say that Mike Tyson's business has lofty plans to expand all over the world while it currently operates in only 24 separate states. The brand has seen quite the success recently thanks to the launch of their newest product, Mike Bites.

Elizabeth Nolan Brown @ENBrown Mike Tyson can't sell his bitten-ear shaped marijuana gummies (Mike Bites) in Colorado b/c of a law against selling human-shaped edibles reason.com/2022/04/05/cal… Mike Tyson can't sell his bitten-ear shaped marijuana gummies (Mike Bites) in Colorado b/c of a law against selling human-shaped edibles reason.com/2022/04/05/cal… https://t.co/kRbmnoTo6x

Mike Bites are edible gummies that are in the shape of ears that resemble Tyson's infamous moment against Evander Holyfield where he bit his ear in the ring. The product was quick to go viral across the internet, which in turn resulted in a sales boost as well.

That said, it will be interesting to see if the company can dominate the global market as well in the coming years or not.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Allan Mathew