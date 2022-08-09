Mike Tyson fights: How many world title bouts did 'Iron' Mike lose?

Mike Tyson is one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all-time and was known far and wide for his vicious fighting style. He never avoided competition and became the first heavyweight to hold the WBA, WBC, and IBF titles at the same time. Later in his career, he also made a spectacular comeback to win these titles a second time.

Despite being touted as the "baddest man on the planet” due to his aggression inside (and sometimes outside) the ring, he is still one of the sport’s most beloved figures. His professional career, which spanned over 20 years, included a total of 58 bouts and over 215 rounds.

Tyson's boxing record is 50-6 with two no contests. His losses came from five different boxers, with Evander Holyfield being the lone fighter to have beaten Tyson twice. Of his defeats, four were in world title bouts.

In February 1990, Tyson, who was 23 years old at the time, lost to Buster Douglas via 10th round knockout. The loss cost him his WBA, WBC, and IBF heavyweight titles.

He bounced back and won his next eight fights to get his hands on the WBA and WBC titles once more.

Tyson then yielded his WBA strap to Holyfied in November 1996 via TKO loss. The pair figured in a rematch seven months later, which went down in history as the infamous ear biting incident. Tyson was disqualified as a result of the bite and failed to win back his WBA title.

Tyson’s last world title fight also ended on a bad note. In June 2002, a then 35-year-old Tyson was KO’ed by Lennox Lewis in the eighth round of their world title bout for the WBC, IBF, IBO, and The Ring heavyweight titles.

Mike Tyson goes after Hulu For ‘unauthorized’ series

Mike Tyson recently lambasted streaming service Hulu for their "unauthorized" series, ‘Mike’, which takes a look at the life of the legendary American boxer.

The streaming giant is set to release the biopic on August 25, but Tyson has claimed to have not received any form of payment from Hulu. This prompted the former heavyweight champion to release a series of tweets calling out the streaming service.

In one of his tweets, he said:

“Hulu’s model of stealing life rights of celebrities is egregiously greedy #headswillroll.”

