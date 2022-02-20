×
How many times did Mike Tyson lose?

Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson (Image courtesy Mike Tyson Instagram)
Apratim Banerjee
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Feb 20, 2022 09:11 PM IST
News

Mike Tyson is considered one of the scariest heavyweight boxers to ever grace the squared ring.

'Iron Mike ' had an immensely decorated career with an overall record of 50 wins and 6 losses. Here, we take a look at the times when Tyson came up short in his boxing career.

Out of Tyson's 6 losses, 5 came by way of knockout. His career spanned between 1985 and 2005. He also holds the record for becoming boxing's youngest Heavyweight Champion of the world. He conquered the feat in 1986 with a second-round stoppage win against Trevor Berbick.

A vicious hitter blessed with solid technical acumen, Tyson truly revolutionized the sweet science. Here are the only losses of his illustrious career.

Mike Tyson's losses

On 11th February 1990, 'Iron Mike' took on James 'Buster' Douglas at the Tokyo Dome in his 38th career fight. It seemed like another regular night in the office for Tyson, who earned a knockdown first after flooring Douglas.

However, Douglas came back strong and eventually stopped 'Iron Mike' in the 10th round. It was one of the most shocking moments in the history of boxing. He became the first man to hand Tyson a loss.

Tyson vs. Douglas meets Rocky II. 🔈⬆️The new @30for30 "42 to 1" debuts Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. https://t.co/EWJRzngyPX

Tyson went on to have another 8-fight winning streak before eventually facing Evander Holyfield in November 1996. Holyfield eventually managed to edge out Tyson via 11th round stoppage.

MEMORABLE ROUNDS - R6 @MikeTyson vs @Holyfield (1), 1996. 'The Real Deal' stands up to the bully, forces him backwards and puts 'Iron Mike' on the canvas for the first time in six years and for only the second time in his legendary career... #boxing #history #holyfield #tyson https://t.co/3aQPGAhnxw

The duo collided again in June the following year. The fight marked another loss on Tyson's record. This time, however, in rather unconventional fashion. Tyson bit Holyfield's ear in the third-round of their fight and was disqualified. This marked his third loss.

Mike Tyson went for a bite out of Evander Holyfield’s ear 24 years ago today https://t.co/qPYPx9PUos

Tyson went in on another 6-fight unbeaten streak (2 of these fights were no-contests) before he eventually squared off against Lennox Lewis in June 2002. Lewis earned a stoppage win via 8th round knockout this time.

Knockout of The Year 2002: Lennox Lewis vs Mike Tyson.June 8, 2002, The Pyramid, Memphis.#WBC #Boxing #KOweek https://t.co/5I2vlK4EZJ

Mike Tyson returned to winning ways in his next fight against Clifford Etienne in 2003. 'Iron Mike' stopped his opponent in the first round of their fight. Danny Williams then handed him his fifth career loss in his next outing. He was stopped in the fourth round.

Tyson stepped inside the ring one more time. Irish pugilist Kevin McBride was his opponent in his final professional fight. McBride shoved Tyson to the canvas in the sixth round of the fight. The latter failed to answer the starting bell for the seventh round. It was declared a corner retirement loss for Tyson.

Mike Tyson Last Pro Fight vs Kevin McBride This Day in Boxing June 11, 2005Kevin McBride 271 lbsMike Tyson 233 lbsRTD at 3:00 in round 6 of 10MCI CenterReferee: Joe Cortezyoutu.be/oveANKN98tM#boxing #boxeo #champion #fighter #boxinghistory #boxinglegend #fitefan https://t.co/7aBCNh1JEf
Also Read Article Continues below

The fight marked the end of one of the greatest heavyweights of all time's career inside the ring. In a career spanning just over 20 years, he gave the fans countless memories to cherish. 'The Baddest Man on the Planet' left behind an impeccable legacy through his daunting style of fighting.

Edited by John Cunningham
