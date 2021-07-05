In which round did Buster Douglas knockout Mike Tyson? 

James 'Buster' Douglas caused one of the biggest upsets in sports history when he knocked out Mike Tyson in the tenth round of their fight.

The heavyweight clash was largely promoted with the tagline "Tyson is Back!". Douglas was ranked as the number seven heavyweight at the time by Ring Magazine, while Tyson was still the undisputed heavyweight champion.

Most fans and pundits considered the fight a "warm-up" for Tyson, who was expected to take on Evander Holyfield next.

Throughout the showdown, Douglas showcased his lightning-quick jab that constantly troubled the then-undefeated Tyson. Douglas would use that thudding jab to keep Tyson on the outside, essentially stopping him from executing his trademark peek-a-boo style.

After two surprisingly dominant rounds, Douglas was riding high on confidence. He outlanded Tyson in the following rounds as well, and sniped him with a stinging right hand in the fifth frame. Tyson's eye was almost swollen shut going into the sixth.

'Buster' Douglas continued dictating the fight until the final seconds of the eighth round. 'Iron' Mike landed a big uppercut that stunned Douglas, crashing him to the canvas. However, 'Buster' managed to get back to his feet, thanks to referee Octavio Meyran's countout that is still deemed controversial.

Hoping to put a nail in the coffin, Tyson came out charging aggressively in the ninth round but Douglas survived the scare.

Douglas regained his momentum in the following round. He caught Tyson with a pair of jabs before landing an uppercut that wobbled the New Yorker. Following his attack, Douglas unleashed a string of punches that folded Tyson to the canvas.

Tyson couldn't beat the referee's count, awarding Douglas the victory. The clip of 'Iron' Mike struggling to place his mouthpiece as he was knocked down sent shockwaves around the world.

Douglas, however, lost his WBA, WBC, and IBF heavyweight titles when he locked horns with Holyfield the same year.

Did Mike Tyson and Buster Douglas fight again?

Although rumors of Mike Tyson and Buster Douglas competing in a rematch surfaced occasionally, the two never shared a boxing ring after their maiden encounter.

Following Douglas' loss to Evander Holyfield, Mike Tyson's longtime promoter Don King confirmed that a rematch between the two heavyweights was not on the cards.

Still, at the age of 61, Ohio-born Douglas is raring to fight Tyson for the second time.

“Sure, I would welcome the opportunity (to fight Mike Tyson). Being a prizefighter all those years and still feeling pretty good today, you always feel you got one more fight in you," Douglas told USA Today after Mike Tyson's exhibition match with Roy Jones Jr.

