"It might make you hate yourself" - Mike Tyson reflects on earning a lot of money

Mike Tyson has spoken about the problems with earning too much money. 'The Baddest Man on the Planet' once went from being one of the highest-paid athletes in the world to declaring himself bankrupt. On the latest episode of his podcast, Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, he spoke about what money does to a person:

"I always tell somebody, in my experience, I'm not smart, this is just from experience. It has nothing to do with intelligence. If you think a lot of money is gonna make you happy, you've never had a lot of money before. It's not gonna make you happy. If you think it is, that's because you've never had it before. It might make you hate yourself, keeping it real."

Darren Rovell @darrenrovell "When I'm out of boxing, I'm gonna tell people I'm bankrupt. I'll see who are my friends." -- Mike Tyson in 1987. Filed Chapter 11 in 2003. "When I'm out of boxing, I'm gonna tell people I'm bankrupt. I'll see who are my friends." -- Mike Tyson in 1987. Filed Chapter 11 in 2003.

The podcast episode featured SNL star Kenan Thompson, Tani Marole, and co-host DJ Whoo Kid. 'Iron Mike' was once worth over $400 million and lost almost all of it as quickly as he earned it. 'The Baddest Man on the Planet' filed for bankruptcy in 2003 due to money mismanagement and a flamboyant lifestyle. However, since then, Tyson has bounced back and is now worth $10 million dollars.

Watch the video below:

Logan Paul empathizes with Mike Tyson for viral plane incident

A recent video of Mike Tyson punching a fan while onboard a flight from San Francisco to Florida went viral on the internet. The fan asked 'Iron Mike' for a picture but kept pestering the former Heavyweight Champion even after taking the picture. After a while, 'The Baddest Man on the Planet' seemingly had enough of the fan and starting punching him.

In a recent episode of his podcast, IMPAULSIVE, Logan Paul reacted to the viral moment and empathized with the boxing legend:

"I can relate to this because when you take a selfie with someone typically, especially at an airport, especially if you're trying to mind your own business, that's going to be the end of our interaction. Maybe if I'm interested in the conversation? Sure, but like if we're especially sitting next to each other on a plane, my back is to you, you're reading that I'm not into the conversation, stop."

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Don’t poke the bear. Especially when the bear is Mike Tyson.



Don’t poke the bear. Especially when the bear is Mike Tyson. https://t.co/Pura0c2qJJ

Logan Paul was not the only person who felt that what Tyson did was right. Many fans across the internet believed the passenger got what he deserved for heckling a man whose moniker is 'The Baddest Man on the Planet'.

Watch the video below:

Edited by Aziel Karthak