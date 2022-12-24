Mike Tyson was invited to Tucker Carlson’s house before he was set to appear on the Fox Nation streaming show Tucker Carlson Today.

The former heavyweight champion thought he should turn down the offer because he didn’t want to make the TV show host uncomfortable with his smoking habit, as per insiders on PageSix.

However, it didn’t seem to be an issue for Tucker Carlson. Sources say that Carlson was happy to let the boxing legend stay and smoke as much as he’d like:

“Tucker told him that it’s not his thing personally, but he had no problem with Mike smoking while he was there.”

Meanwhile, the interview the 54-year-old former fighter gave to Carlson made several headlines. Tyson said that he earnestly wanted to "kill his opponents" in the ring:

“My mentality was: The more you hurt him, the more people will love you."

Mike Tyson: Cannabis entrepreneur

'Iron Mike' has taken his love for weed to a new high. His company reportedly makes £500,000 per month selling premium marijuana strains, edibles, and extracts, as per TheSun.

In 2018, 'Iron Mike' launched ‘Tyson Ranch’, a 40-acre cannabis ranch in California that he uses to cultivate his own unique strains of cannabis.

In 2021, ‘Iron Mike’ launched another cannabis brand named ‘Tyson 2.0’, a brand that offers his own personal strain, cannabis concentrates, edibles, and more. The former heavyweight champion serves as the company’s chief brand officer.

The boxer had praised marijuana and its benefits long before he entered the industry as a business owner. 'Kid Dynamite' once claimed that cannabis has changed his life for the better. He said in an interview with NBC10:

“Listen, I used to smoke all the time. I stopped for like 18 years and for those 18 years I was drinking like an animal, my life was miserable. I started using pot a few years ago and my whole life changed. Using cannabis only rises me to my highest potential.”

The former undisputed heavyweight champion also has a podcast titled Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson where he regularly brings on celebrity guests for interviews and sometimes even smokes with them on the show.

The boxer has had guests like Canelo Alvarez, Ryan Garcia, and former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

