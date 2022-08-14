"I think those two guys will break some records" - Mike Tyson suggests alternative to Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia 

Mike Tyson would prefer Ryan Garcia to face Devin Haney instead of Gervonta Davis.

There has been speculation that Garcia could fight Davis next. Following his impressive stoppage victory over Javier Fortuna in July, 'KingRy' called out 'Tank' in his post-fight interview.

Watch Garcia's post-fight interview below:

Davis is coming off a destructive knockout victory over Rolando Romero back in May. The Baltimore native currently holds the WBA (Regular) Lightweight Championship but has previously fought at 140 lbs against Mario Barrios.

Haney, on the other hand, is the current Undisputed Lightweight Champion after defeating George Kambosos Jr. back in June via a 12-round unanimous decision.

Mike Tyson sees Garcia vs. Haney as a more lucrative proposition for all parties involved. The Hall-of-Famer said the following in an interview with Fight Hype:

"I like Ryan Garcia against Haney. I think that would be an awesome fight and I think those two guys will break some records. Because Garcia, he has a fan fare, big fan following and just because of that. That's why the fight will be bigger because of his fan base, right?"

Watch the full interview:

Statistically, Garcia is one of the most popular boxers in the world. 'KingRy' has over one million YouTube subscribers and over nine million followers on Instagram. Garcia is even more popular on social media than pay-per-view stars such as Anthony Joshua and Canelo Alvarez.

Devin Haney is open to fighting Ryan Garcia

Haney is scheduled to fight Kambosos Jr. again on October 16 at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. However, 'The Dream' recently stated that he would like to share the ring with Garcia. In an interview with DAZN, he said this about a potential fight between the duo:

"Of course, I want to fight the best fighters in the world."

Watch the full interview:

Haney is currently campaigning at 135 lbs, yet the American is big for the weight and is likely to move up to 140 lbs in the near future. It is plausible that if he defeats Kambosos, he will look for other opportunities at super lightweight.

Garcia's last two fights have been at 140 and at five foot ten inches, 'KingRy' is unlikely to move back down in weight.

Haney and Garcia are widely considered two of the hottest young talents in boxing. It remains to be seen if an agreement can be made to find out who the superior boxer is.

DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing Devin Haney has some thoughts on Ryan Garcia's latest fight announcement Devin Haney has some thoughts on Ryan Garcia's latest fight announcement 🍵 https://t.co/pHfZmoiQec

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by C. Naik