"You know you gonna die ni****" - Mike Tyson talks about foreseeing death and doing mushrooms before workouts

Mike Tyson still boasts a near-perfect fighting physique even at the age of 56, with his lion heart on full display. Almost two years after his exhibition scrap against Roy Jones Jr., ‘Iron Mike' is still open to challenges from several fighters, including Jake Paul.

Amidst all the activity, Tyson seemingly sees the end of it all. He has talked about dying on several occasions. In his recent interaction with Hollywood star Kevin Hart, 'Iron Mike' spoke about the same topic once again.

Tyson and Hart interacted about several things in the actor's Heart to Hart show. The heavyweight legend spoke about the effects of mushrooms on his everyday life and boxing regime:

“When you get in your 50s, you start thinking about your whole life expectation that I am gonna die soon. You know sometimes, I come from the gym, I am working out, I might take a couple of mushrooms before I work out right?”

Tyson continued:

"I am working out, I am pumped up, looking at myself in the mirror, just really going for it on the treadmill. And then I go in the shower, I look in the mirror, I am flexing, and then the 'shrooms' hit, you know you gonna die ni****”

Watch the episode below:

Mike Tyson has been through several setbacks in his life. However, he seems to have his life in order these days. 'Iron Mike' is active in the boxing world and has also been involved in the entertainment community. While Tyson’s life story is being depicted by Hulu, the boxer himself is appearing on big screen projects.

Mike Tyson is far from being over

The Trevante Rhodes-starrer ‘Mike’ is set to premiere on August 25 on Hulu. Meanwhile, several reports claim that Jamie Foxx is also gearing up to play Tyson in a Martin Scorsese project. Mike Tyson himself will be seen doing a cameo in an Indian movie titled Liger.

The film is based on mixed martial arts and will hit screens on Aug 25. It is reported that Mike Tyson received a bigger payment for his cameo than the lead actor Vijay Deverakonda. Tyson’s business ventures also seem to be blooming as ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ continues to enjoy stardom.

