A comparison Mike Tyson's and Trevante Rhodes' net worth in 2022- Who is richer?

Both Mike Tyson and actor Trevante Rhodes have earned themselves a fortune throughout their respective careers. While 'Iron Mike' will go down as one of the best boxers in the history of the sport, the American actor broke through the acting industry in 2016.

Since then, Trevante Rhodes has put out some of his best work, and his next TV series, Mike is arguably his most anticipated project. Mike will be based on the heavyweight boxer's life, and Rhodes will play the lead role in the series, which is due on August 25th.

Ahead of Mike's release, let's take a look at a comparison between the real Mike Tyson and his cinematic counterpart's net worth.

At one point in his career, Tyson's net worth was in the hundreds of millions; however, things have certainly changed since then.

As of now, the retired boxer has a net worth of around $10 million. Most of this stems from his business endeavors. On the flipside, Trevante Rhodes' net worth is significantly less than the character he's playing in the upcoming Hulu series, currently standing around $1 million.

Mike Tyson claims we should not be afraid of life

Mike Tyson has experienced a wide variety of situations throughout his life. The former pro-boxer has been through a lot of trials and tribulations, but he has managed to survive every situation life has thrown at him.

His journey has resulted in a lot of personal growth, making the legendary boxer's relationship with god even stronger.

During a recent episode of Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson podcast, 'Iron Mike' suggested that one shouldn't be afraid of life. He stated:

"Am I afraid of death? Not a little bit. I just think life is just a beautiful process of dying, and we should never be afraid of life if God put us in this place not to be afraid. There's no such thing as suffering — only self-suffering."

The former world heavyweight champion talked about how humans have no idea about the world we live in, stating:

"We know nothing about ourselves, not much of anything, but we claim that we do. We're philosophers, and we got these papers, but we know nothing about us - who we are as human beings."

Watch the full episode below:

