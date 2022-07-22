Watch: Boxing legend Mike Tyson reveals what he is afraid of

On a recent episode of Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson with guest star Angie Martinez, Tyson shared what he is afraid of:

"My wife. But am I afraid of death? Not a little bit. I just think life is just a beautiful process of dying and we should never be afraid of life if God put us in this place not to be afraid. There's no such thing as suffering, only self-suffering."

Tyson went deep into introspection on this episode, revealing that he believes we as humans know essentially nothing about ourselves or this world we live in, and what we think we know is just to offer ourselves some comfort. He stated:

"We know nothing about ourselves, not much of anything, but we claim that we do. We're philosophers and we got these papers, but we know nothing about us - who we are as human beings."

The pair discussed the struggles of life, and how what we are taught through books and passed down knowledge does not work for everyone. 'Iron Mike' explained that what he learned helped him become successful, but in the same breath, those exact teachings could lead someone else down a dark path.

He claimed that life is all about dying before you die, though Angie Martinez couldn't fully agree.

Watch the full episode here:

Mike Tyson thinks his time on earth is almost up

On a podcast episode with Seano, Mike Tyson's therapist, 'The Baddest Man on the Planet' revealed that he thinks he's creeping closer to his death date.

The podcast episode centered around the topic of death and finding security in life to prepare oneself for the inevitable fate all creatures meet. Tyson stated:

"We're all gonna die one day, of course. Then when I look in the mirror, I see those little spots on my face, I say, 'Wow. That means my expiration date is coming close, really soon.'"

Mike Tyson has been open about his thoughts on death and how he has come to terms with it throughout his life of struggles. He and his therapist discussed how they've known tough guys to 'go out screaming' because they haven't come to terms with themselves or the things they've done.

Tyson himself has stated that he doesn't plan to go out that way, and wants to go with dignity.

Watch the podcast episode here:

