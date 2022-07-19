All of Mike Tyson's achievements In and out of the boxing ring detailed

Mike Tyson remains a larger-than-life figure. His ferocious veneer has not only ensured his celebrity-status, it has led to success in other fields.

In 1985, The Ring magazine named him Prospect of the Year. In 1986, “Iron Mike” won the WBC heavyweight championship. In 1987, he became the first heavyweight to unify in succession and simultaneously hold the WBA, WBC and IBF titles. In 1988, 'Kid Dynamite' became the lineal heavyweight champion, and The Ring magazine recognized him as the champion, having named him Fighter of the Year in 1986 and again in ‘88.

A 19 year old Mike Tyson:

Image credit: Chris Clark Sports via FB

Mike Tyson won the Sugar Ray Robinson Award in 1987 and 1989–the same year he was named BBC Overseas Sports Personality of the Year and Favorite Male Athlete at the Kids Choice Awards in the US.

In 1996, Tyson became one of only six men in boxing history to regain heavyweight championships (WBC, WBA) after having lost them.

2010: Awarded the “Guirlande d’Honneur” at the World FICTS Challenge, a “worldwide championship of cinema, television, and sport culture” in Milan, Italy.

Tyson receiving the award:

Credits: sportmoviestv and FICTS

2011: inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

Sylvester Stallone with Mike Tyson. Credits: shutterstock

2012: inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame (celebrity category).

2013: inducted into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame.

2015: inducted into the Southern Nevada Hall of Fame.

For his third act in the world of boxing, in 2020 Tyson received a WBC “Tyson vs. Jones” belt, and so did Jones as their exhibition match was judged a draw.

Here's the official poster for Tyson vs Jones:

Mike Tyson on the Big Screen

Speaking of acting, Mike Tyson was nominated in the Best Cast Ensemble category by ACCA for 2009’s “The Hangover” for which he won IGN’s Favorite Cameo award. The Teen Choice award also nominated Tyson (along with Cooper, Helms and Galifianakis) for the Rockstar Moment award.

His funniest scenes:

Once Tyson said:

“I love entertaining people. That's what links boxing and acting, My [boxing] career has been over since 1990…When I look at my fans, they don't love me. They love what I do. I'm an entertainer. I'm a performer. I entertain them.”

In 2014, Tyson was nominated by Black Reel as Outstanding Actor in a TV Movie or Mini-Series. In 2015, he was nominated for Best Performance (Comedy) at the NAMIC Vision Awards for “Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truth.” In 2016, he was nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the Golden Lotus Awards in Macau, and won the Gold Aries Award for Best New Performer for his role in “Yip Man 3.”

As of now, he’s in three more movies that are in pre-production, filming, or post-production.

LIVE POLL Q. Could Mike Tyson someday have more awards as an actor than a boxer? Yes No 1 votes so far