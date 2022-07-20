What did Mike Tyson say about UFC fighter Khamzat Chimaev?

Khamzat Chimaev is a rising star in the MMA world, and has recently taken the UFC by storm, which has drawn many fans and haters toward him alike. While on Joe Rogan's podcast, Mike Tyson shared his thoughts about the fighter:

"I know this guy has some issues. He looks like a nice guy, but he's kind of psychopathic."

Joe Rogan added in with a laugh:

"Oh, he's a full psychopath. Full psychopath."

Chimaev beat Gilbert Burns on April 9 to receive a Fight of the Night bonus. Burns is a top contender in the division, and by eliminating him, Chimaev has put himself in title contention. His next fight is likely to be against Nate Diaz.

Chimaev's performance has drawn Mike Tyson's attention, and it seems like an admiration for the Chechnya native has formed due to his ferocious fighting style in the octagon. Tyson was known for his antics in and out of the ring, but one thing was certain: if you were across the ring from him, the likelihood of making it out with your hand raised was slim.

Chimaev's attitude towards fighting has formed a very similar notion, and Tyson has taken notice.

Listen to Tyson and Rogan's thoughts here:

Why Khamzat Chimaev denied guest starring on Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson

Khamzat Chimaev was offered the opportunity to sit on the couch with Mike Tyson and guest star on his Hotboxin' podcast, but the rising MMA star denied the invitation.

Many athletes, hip-hop stars, actors and actresses have made their debut on Mike Tyson's very popular podcast, but Chimaev revealed on a Hustle MMA podcast episode the reason why he wasn't interested in speaking with 'Iron' Mike:

"I didn't have much desire to do that [go on the podcast]. As a fighter, an athlete, I really like him, but I don't like what all happened with him. The violence, the pills, the marijuana, then Muslims, it's strange. But I still respect him. He went through a lot of things and because of this, he broke down, did a lot of bad things."

Despite this denial to appear on Mike Tyson's podcast, 'The Baddest Man on the Planet' still shared some praise for the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev after his win over Gilbert Burns.

Watch the podcast episode here:

