Jake Paul betting on Nate Diaz to beat "fake Khabib" Khamzat Chimaev

Jake Paul recently hedged his bets for the upcoming bout between Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev. 'The Problem Child' rallied behind the Stockton native to outclass 'Borz' inside the octagon while invoking Khabib Nurmagomedov's name in the process.

Diaz, who has been gunning for a fight relentlessly, has finally been granted his wish. The beloved veteran is hurtling towards a bout against Chimaev, which will be the final fight on his current UFC contract, as reported by ESPN.com.

The duo are set to collide in the main event of the upcoming UFC 279 fight card in a welterweight bout. The action is scheduled to unfold at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, on September 10.

Although Diaz opened as the +750 underdog against Chimaev, who opened as a heavy -1150 favorite per DraftKings, Jake Paul has expressed a tremendous amount of faith in the veteran to emerge triumphant come fight night.

Paul offered his take on the upcoming fight in a recent post on social media. Predicting the winner of the fight, 'The Problem Child' dismissed Khamzat Chimaev as "fake Khabib."

Check out Jake Paul's post on Twitter below:

"Betr believe I’m putting my money on Nate Diaz to win versus fake Khabib."

Khamzat Chimaev sends a strong message to Nate Diaz

Shortly after news of the fight between Chimaev and Diaz broke online, 'Borz' released a statement, highlighting how he plans to take care of Diaz inside the octagon.

Commenting on Diaz's last fight under the promotional banner of the UFC, Chimaev declared that he is looking forward to ending his opponent's link with the promotion once and for all.

Here's what Khamzat Chimaev had to say about the same:

"I am going to handle Nate Diaz’s funeral."

Diaz most recently featured in a welterweight bout against Leon Edwards at UFC 263 back in June 2021, where he suffered a loss by way of unanimous decision.

The setback against Edwards was preceded by a TKO loss at the hands of Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244. Having racked up a series of losses over the course of his last few outings inside the octagon, Diaz is 2-3 in his last five fights in the UFC.

