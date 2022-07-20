What did Joe Rogan say about Nate Diaz fighting Khamzat Chimaev?

UFC commentator Joe Rogan recently shared his thoughts on Nate Diaz fighting Khamzat Chimaev. The Stockton native is now set to face Chimaev at UFC 279, scheduled for September 10 at the T-Mobile Arena.

In an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience Podcast with guest Cameron Hanes, Rogan weighed in on a potential bout between Nate Diaz and 'Borz'.

According to the 54-year-old, while Diaz might be heading towards the tail-end of his MMA career, the veteran welterweight has repeatedly proven he's still extremely dangerous and is always willing to put it all on the line:

"I don't want to see him [Chimaev] fight Nate Diaz. I don't really want that. The only reason I would be interested in seeing that is because, Nate Diaz will find out if you're for real. Nate is a beast. He's such a warrior."

Rogan added:

"If Nate gets paid big for that fight, if they set up a main event somewhere, Khamzat and Nate for a title elimination fight. I think if every fight went a 100 rounds, Nate would never lose."

The upcoming fight between the duo will be the final fight on Diaz’s current contract with the UFC. Interestingly, president Dana White even admitted recently that Diaz had agreed to fight Chimaev earlier as well. However, it seems at the time that 'Borz' was looking to explore other possible options.

Regardless, the two welterweights are finally slated to face off in what will most likely be one of the most viewed matchups of the year.

Watch Joe Rogan talk about a potential Khamzat Chimaev-Nate Diaz clash below:

Joe Rogan believes Khamzat Chimaev is "not just a hammer after fight against Gilbert Burns

According to Joe Rogan, Gilbert Burns managed to push 'Borz' to the limit back in April. However, after Chimaev managed to grind out the victory against the very game 'Durinho', Rogan opined that the Chechen-born Swede showed fans that he can not only thoroughly dominate his opponents, but also endure a hard-fought battle if need be:

"That fight with Gilbert Burns got a lot of people brave. A lot of people were more brave after that fight because he looked human in that fight... The thing that we learned about Khamzat in that fight is that he's not just a hammer. He can take it too."

While both fighters are clearly at very different stages in their respective careers, fans can be assured this bout will produce fireworks thanks to Diaz's approach to MMA. The very same approach which has made him one of the most beloved fighters to grace the promotion.

Watch Khamzat Chimaev's UFC 273 post-fight interview :

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far