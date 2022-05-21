"It will be my pleasure" - Mike Tyson vows to appear in 'All The Smoke' podcast

Mike Tyson has claimed that he would be willing to appear on All The Smoke podcast with former NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, who host the show.

Tyson mentioned this in a recent episode of his own podcast, Hot Boxin' with Mike Tyson, which he started in January 2019 with former NFL player Eben Britton. Speaking about making an appearance on All The Smoke, the boxing legend stated:

"It will be my pleasure"

Watch the latest episode of Hot Boxin':

'Iron Mike' is widely considered as one of the best heavyweights ever. Tyson became the youngest heavyweight champion of all time when he defeated Trevor Berbick at the age of 20 to capture the WBC belt.

In his prime, the man from Brooklyn was known for his phenomenal punching power, hand speed, combination punching, and ferociousness. His antics inside and outside the ring also led to him being referred to as 'The Baddest Man on the Planet' in the 1980s.

Mike Tyson regularly appears on other podcasts and talk shows

Mike Tyson is frequently seen on a range of other high-profile podcasts where he discusses his past boxing career and the business ventures he is now involved in. Therefore, it is not surprising that the former heavyweight champion is ready to make an appearance on All The Smoke.

One month ago, Tyson had appeared on Joe Rogan's podcast to talk about a potential comeback fight and being called out by Jake Paul. The 55-year-old explained that he is not offended by Paul's challenge and implied the youtuber-turned-boxer is good for the sport.

Watch Mike Tyson's interview on Joe Rogan's podcast:

'Iron Mike' recently also appeared on Club Random with Bill Maher for a deeper chat and he provided an insight into his personality. Interestingly, the Hall of Famer spoke about his selfishness that he believes is damaging to his relationships.

"It's wanting to succeed, be happy, but hey, I want to keep myself to me. I have to realise that I don't belong to me anymore".

Watch Mike Tyson on Club Randam With Bill Maher here:

Due to his status, we can expect to see Tyson on many more podcasts in the future. It remains to be seen what he reveals on an episode of All The Smoke.

