"I'm back baby" - Jake Paul announces return to the boxing ring for his sixth fight

Jake Paul has announced his return to the boxing ring as the YouTuber-turned professional boxer aims to go 6-0.

'The Problem Child' was last seen inside the boxing ring in December 2021 when he fought Tyron Woodley in a rematch. Paul registered an emphatic KO victory over the UFC veteran in the sixth round of the fight, becoming the first fighter ever to knockout 'The Chosen One'.

Ever since his bout against Tyron Woodley, fans have been eagerly waiting to see the younger Paul brother fight again. And it looks like 'The Problem Child' is set to mark his sixth pro appearance later this year in August. The 5-0 boxer recently took to Instagram to announce the same and said:

"August I'm back baby! Let's get it."

It is worth noting that there has been no confirmation regarding Paul's opponent as of now. However, boxing pundits would certainly like to see him go up against a "real boxer" when he steps foot inside the squared circle in August.

Jake Paul wants to pursue a career in the NFL

'The Problem Child' has been making waves ever since he began his career as a professional boxer. However, Paul is eyeing a career change and is hopeful of making it to the NFL after going 10-0 in boxing.

Jake Paul recently took to Twitter to reveal that he has ordered some essential equipment to start training for his potential move to the NFL. He said:

"Just ordered some cleats and gloves to start practicing routes for the NFL"

Interestingly, this is not the first time Paul has mentioned making a move to the prestigious National Football League. 'The Problem Child' recently joined Stephen A. Smith for an interview and talked about his plans for wanting to change careers and said:

"Stephen, I can run a 4.5-second 40-yard dash. You don’t think the Browns would draft me? Come on now, I can play Free Safety. I’ll be up in there scoring touchdowns. You’ll see me on SportsCenter highlight reels."

ESPN+ @ESPNPlus @stephenasmith @jakepaul 's plans: retire from boxing with a 10-0 record then make a move to the NFL .@jakepaul's plans: retire from boxing with a 10-0 record then make a move to the NFL 🏈 @stephenasmith https://t.co/krmuNmowAo

