Jake Paul claims he can KO Conor McGregor in MMA or boxing match

Jake Paul has asserted that he can KO Conor McGregor, be it in the sport of boxing or MMA. McGregor took to Instagram to provide fans with a glimpse into his training as the UFC megastar recovers and rebuilds after suffering a gruesome leg injury last July.

McGregor has put forth an Instagram video of himself sharpening his boxing skills. This video was later posted by the ESPN Ringside Twitter account.

Speaking of which, Paul took to his Instagram Stories to criticize McGregor’s boxing technique. Furthermore, ‘The Problem Child’ has now responded to the aforementioned tweet from the ESPN Ringside account and tweeted:

“I would KO Conor in boxing or MMA. Right hand of God.”

Paul, a YouTube superstar and cruiserweight boxer, made his professional boxing debut in January 2020. The 25-year-old currently holds a 5-0 record with four knockouts. He's coming off an impressive sixth-round KO win over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

Moreover, Paul has time and again challenged McGregor to fight him in the boxing ring. He’s now seemingly willing to face the Irishman in the MMA dominion, too. Nevertheless, one ought to note that Paul has never competed in a professional MMA bout.

Although Conor McGregor has consistently shot down the idea of fighting Paul, he recently noted that he’ll “never say never” to anything. ‘Mystic Mac’ appeared at Bellator 275 in Dublin, Ireland last month.

At the event, McGregor indicated that although Paul’s last fight didn’t garner significant PPV buys, he won’t rule out fighting the internet celebrity down the line. Meanwhile, Paul and former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. have expressed interest in facing one another in a boxing bout next.

John McCarthy on Conor McGregor potentially competing for UFC gold in his comeback fight

In a recent edition of the Weighing In Podcast, former MMA referee John McCarthy and former UFC lightweight Josh Thomson noted that Conor McGregor could fight for UFC gold later this year. McGregor, who’s been on the sidelines due to a leg injury, has called for a fight against UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira next.

Oliveira is set to defend his title against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 on May 7th. Regardless, McCarthy and Thomson believe that the UFC could insert McGregor into a lightweight title fight – due to his star power – despite him being on a two-fight losing streak. McCarthy said:

“It's about making money and you can sit there and say, 'look at the rankings'... Let's just be honest because they don't give a s*** what the rankings are, they give a s*** about which fight is going to make money. And Conor makes money."

