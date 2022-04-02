"A custom Prime golf cart" - Logan Paul receives a splendid custom made gift on his 27th birthday 

Logan Paul recently celebrated his 27th birthday and was surprised with a custom-made golf cart.

'The Maverick' took to Twitter to reveal the same and suggested that some guys surprised him with a custom-made Prime golf cart while out in Texas for his birthday. He said:

"some guys made me a custom Prime golf cart and delivered it to me in Texas for my birthday!!"

Logan Paul @LoganPaul some guys made me a custom Prime golf cart and delivered it to me in Texas for my birthday!!

Logan Paul joined hands with his former two-time opponent KSI to launch a sports hydration company, 'Prime'. Since its launch back in January, the drink has been widely popular.

'Prime' is only three months into the business and has already sold 10 million bottles, which is a massive achievement in a product segment as competitive as a sports beverage.

It is worth noting that 'Prime' is only available in the United States as of now. However, the company has plans to expand into KSI's home country, the United Kingdom, soon.

Logan Paul is set to make his WWE in-ring debut at WrestleMania

'The Maverick' will be making his WWE in-ring debut at this year's WrestleMania by teaming up with The Miz and it seems like Paul is really taking his wrestling training extremely seriously.

In a recently posted video by WWE, 'The Maverick' can be seen working hard and pushing his body to the limits while training for The Mysterios. In the video, Paul mentions how tough it is to train for a pro-wrestling bout. He said:

"This is a very tough sport and so every day is harder than the last because there is always more to learn and then you come in, your muscles are fatigued, you're sore and you gotta do it again the next day and the next day and the next day."

It is worth noting that even though this will be Logan Paul's first pro-wrestling bout, he has a background in amateur wrestling which has come in handy for his preparations for the WWE. Moreover, his in-ring boxing experience will also be a great addition for him to be prepared for the grandest stage of them all.

