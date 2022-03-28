[WATCH] - WWE shares training video of Logan Paul ahead of WrestleMania 38

Logan Paul is ready for his match at WrestleMania 38.

Social media celebrity Logan Paul has been training hard for his tag match at WrestleMania, where he will be teaming up with The Miz to face the father and son team of Dominik and Rey Mysterio.

This afternoon, the company posted a video package on social media of Logan Paul training at the WWE Performance with The Miz. It was revealed that he's being trained by WWE legend Shane "Hurricane" Helms.

The Miz and Helms had nothing but positive things to say about Paul's training so far. The Miz mentioned that Paul has picked up professional wrestling quicker than anyone he's ever seen. There are also teases within the video that WrestleMania won't be the last time fans see Logan Paul inside the squared circle.

Are two celebrity matches at WrestleMania 38 too many?

While the WWE Universe has been used to seeing celebrity matches at WrestleMania over the years, it's usually confined to just one match.

This year, however, there will be two celebrity matches at WrestleMania 38 as both Logan Paul and Jackass star Johnny Knoxville will both be competing in their own individual matches on the show.

Many members of the WWE Universe have complained in recent weeks that the card and build-up for WrestleMania has been weak. There has also been criticism targeted towards the absence of high-profile stars such as Finn Balor and Ricochet.

Whether celebrity matches are to blame or not, the company will have their work cut out for them next weekend as they aim to fill out the AT&T Stadium.

