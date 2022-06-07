Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire 2 full card results 

Three-weight world champion and current IBF and WBA Bantamweight Champion Naoya Inoue fought reigning WBC Champion Nonito Donaire for the second time in the main event at the Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on June 7th.

Naoya Inoue looked to beat his 10-years-older opponent for the second time and unify the bantamweight division in front of a packed arena. On the undercard of the fight, his younger brother and former bantamweight world title challenger Takuma Inoue fought Gakuya Furuhashi to defend his WBO Asia Pacific Junior Featherweight Title.

Also on the card, Andy Hiraoka tried to extend his record to 20-0 and defend his Japanese junior welterweight title against Shun Akaiwa.

Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire 2 main card results

Naoya Inoue def. Nonito Donaire via TKO (R2) to retain his WBA and IBF Titles and win the WBC Bantamweight title

Inoue was at his dominant best the minute the bell rang for the first round. From the onset of the fight, it was very clear who the better fighter was. The Japanese fighter was too fast, too strong and too clinical for the 39-year-old. Donaire was barely able to match his speed in the first round. He managed to knock the Filipino boxer down in the very first round.

The onslaught continued in the second round and Donaire could not do anything to stop the assault from the now Unified Bantamweight Champion Inoue.

Takuma Inoue def. Gakuya Furuhashi via unanimous decision (119-109, 120-108, 120-108) to retain the WBO Asia Pacific Title

Takuma Inoue put on a dominant display against Furuhashi. However, fans felt the fight lacked enough action. The younger Inoue brother managed to walk away with a unanimous decision victory.

Andy Hiraoka def. Shun Akaiwa via TKO (R6) – retains Japanese Junior Welterweight Title

Andy Hiraoka put on a dominant display against Akaiwa. The unbeaten Junior Welterweight Champion was taunting and teasing his opponent throughout the fight. In the sixth round, his corner told him to put an end to the fight, and he closed out the show with a barrage of punches.

Toshiya Ishii def. Hikaru Fukunaga via TKO (R6)

Kanamu Sakama def. Fuki Ishigaki via TKO (R2)

Kota Matsuno def. Minori Okamura via unanimos decision (38-37, 39-36, 39-36)

