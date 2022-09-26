"Mike Tyson his head" - NASCAR's Andrew Grady channels his inner Mike Tyson during brawl with Davey Callihan

Mike Tyson became a source of inspiration for NASCAR driver Andrew Grady as he got into a brawl with fellow driver Davey Callihan over a mishap on the racetrack.

It started on track when the pair came together, forcing Grady into the wall. So Grady stepped out onto the track and No.41 came over to check on him.

That's when things went south at the Martinsville Speedway in Virginia. Grady fired clean straight right hands through the car's open window at Callihan. However, the former did not do much damage through the driver's and car's safety gear.

Here's what Andrew Grady had to say about the incident:

"He flipped me off, so I started Mike Tysoning his head. End of the day, we were really, really good, car was really fast, but man you get these dumb***es that come in here and run with us and they have no business running a late model much less a lawnmower. I mean he wasn't close, he dive bombed me, he hooked me....and I wanted to talk to him and he flipped me off."

Callihan did not have much to say about the incident and dismissed it as water under the bridge.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. explains to Mike Tyson what it's like to crash at 200mph in NASCAR

Dale Earnhardt Jr., two-time Daytona 500 winner and one of the most popular racers in NASCAR history, was a guest on Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson. Eben Britton asked the NASCAR driver what it was like crashing in a race while going 200mph.

Earnhardt Jr. explained how it's very difficult to explain what happens to someone that has never driven a racecar before:

"I'm never going to be able to explain this to somebody, like I'm never going to be able to tell somebody what this is like. You feel the car is so damn heavy, but it's flying through the air and you can not describe it, it's the weirdest thing. That's the frustrating part I think, about crashing and all that, is trying to tell someone who's never wrecked a car in a race or anything."

Mike Tyson spoke about how he gets scared going over 100mph on highways, so he could never understand what Earnhardt Jr. felt like. The two-time Daytona 500 winner has had his fare share of crashes and has now retired from being a full-time racer. He still races part-time for his team, JR Motorsports.

