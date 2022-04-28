The WBC reveal new Celtic - Boricua Belt for Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 

On Saturday night, Katie Taylor will defend her Lightweight Championships against Amanda Serrano, a seven-division world champion, in a fight that could become historic in the world of boxing.

In anticipation of their scrap, the WBC has released the new belt the women will be fighting for: the Celtic-Boruica belt. It pays homage to the two women's heritages.

The defending champion, Katie Taylor, debuted in 2016, and has a record of 20 wins with 6 KO's, 0 losses, and 0 draws. She fights in the lightweight division and is a native of Ireland. While her fight against Serrano will be the biggest test of her career so far, she has met many tough competitors in the past, including Natasha Jones and Delfine Persoon.

Amanda Serrano, who debuted in 2009, is a Puerto Rican native with an astounding record of 42 wins with 30 KO's to her name, 1 loss, and 1 draw. She's fought the likes of Heather Hardy, Eva Voraberger, and Dahianna Santana.

New WBC belt blends Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano's cultures

The new belt that the two women are fighting for on Saturday pays homage to the women's native lands of Ireland and Puerto Rico. With this fight being historic for women's boxing, a belt that reflected that was necessary, and the WBC did not disappoint.

With many sports and business avenues being so male-dominated, this fight is historic for women everywhere. Having a belt that praises the two fighters for their hard-earned accolades in a sport as difficult as boxing is almost as precious as their headlining spots in Madison Square Garden.

While there are many fantastic matchups on Saturday's card, the one drawing the most anticipation is surely Taylor vs. Serrano. They will take the spotlight and put on a show that will likely be discussed for decades to come. In turn, they may inspire a new generation of female fighers to chase their dreams of greatness.

Take a look at the new belt here:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn The WBC have created new special WBC 'Celtic – Boricua Belt' which will be awarded to the winner of Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano on Saturday night… The WBC have created new special WBC 'Celtic – Boricua Belt' which will be awarded to the winner of Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano on Saturday night… https://t.co/mdDODdkhEF

