"Needs to be stopped" - Ryan Garcia gives his take on trending slap-fighting contests 

Ryan Garcia believes slap-fighting contests are dangerous and need to go away.

The sport is a relatively new one that has previously gained traction in countries such as Russia. Leagues such as the Slap Fighting Championship had partnerships with Logan Paul but failed to take off in the United States.

However, the sport has recently gained momentum in America, and it's primarily thanks to UFC president Dana White. Late last year, the longtime MMA promoter founded the Power Slap League and even got slap fighting recognized as a sport in Nevada.

The new show debuted on TBS earlier this month, having been postponed following White slapping his wife on New Year's Eve. While the slapping incident landed the promoter in hot water, the product itself has also come under fire.

Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. @ChrisNowinski1 This is so sad. Note the fencing posture with the first brain injury. He may never be the same. @danawhite @TBSNetwork should be ashamed. Pure exploitation. What's next, "Who can survive a stabbing"? This is so sad. Note the fencing posture with the first brain injury. He may never be the same. @danawhite & @TBSNetwork should be ashamed. Pure exploitation. What's next, "Who can survive a stabbing"? https://t.co/jTENpUmJDd

This new sport guarantees brain damage. While combat sports have always featured individuals taking damage, it's more of a cost of participation, not the point.

In the Power Slap League, slappers aren't allowed to defend themselves, block, or do much at all, as it is illegal. In the debut, several individuals were knocked out cold on the first strike throw, which was determined by a coin toss.

The show has been blasted by many, but Ryan Garcia has now given his thoughts on the new sport. It's safe to say 'KingRy' isn't a fan, as he stated that the show is a horrible idea and should be stopped.

See his tweet below:

RYAN GARCIA @RyanGarcia Power slap is a horrible idea and needs to be stopped Power slap is a horrible idea and needs to be stopped

When is Ryan Garcia's next fight?

Ryan Garcia is slated to face Gervonta Davis on April 15 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

'KingRy' has been out of action since a stoppage victory over Javier Fortuna last July. Following the win, Garcia called for a lightweight title shot against 'Tank', as the two have been rivals online for years.

This year, the two will look to take the next step as they go from online rivals to fighting in the ring. The pair were initially expected to have one tune-up fight each, before facing off in April.

For his part, Davis knocked out Hector Luis Garcia on Showtime pay-per-view earlier this month. However, Ryan Garcia declined to take a tune-up fight after all, as he's turned his full focus towards the lightweight titleholder.

Last week, Oscar De La Hoya confirmed that contracts were being signed for the massive clash. It seems that all is a go for April 15th, with two of the best lightweights on the planet.

