"Neither the sons are as good as the fathers [sic]" - Billy Nelson on Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn

Billy Nelson does not believe Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn are as formidable as their respective fathers.

Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn has been announced for October 8 at the O2 Arena in Greenwich. The pair will fight at a catchweight of 157lbs, and there's also a rehydration clause in the fight contract. Conor Benn, a career welterweight, will move up in weight to challenge a career middleweight in Eubank Jr.

Their two families have been involved in a feud since the 90s, when Chris Eubank Sr. and Nigel Benn fought on two separate occasions. Their first encounter ended in a 9th round stoppage win for Eubank Sr. However, in the 1993 rematch, many believed Benn was unfortunate to come away with a split-decision draw.

Regardless, Nelson does not believe Eubank Jr. vs Conor Benn deserves as much hype as it's getting due to the fighter's lack of accomplishments in boxing. The experienced trainer said the following in an interview with iFL TV:

"Neither the sons are as good as the fathers...The fathers had a real dislike for each other, two of them are top top fighters, world champions. Neither of these get that. One of them's not even fought for the British title."

Billy Nelson backs Chris Eubank Jr. to beat Conor Benn

Nelson continued by expressing how he believes that Chris Eubank Jr. will be physically too big for Benn. He stated:

"I think it's a very one-sided fight as well...Eubank Jr., he's got everything his father had. A great chin, a great jab, puts his shots well together...And you got Connor a very good fighter, a great up-and-coming fighter. But he's stepping up nine pounds and he's fighting a naturally bigger guy. Conor has shown to be a wee bit susceptibe around the whiskers."

Eubank Jr. is coming off a sensational victory over Liam Williams back in February. The Brighton native dropped the Welshman four times en route to securing an emphatic unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Benn has displayed vast improvements in his most recent fights. 'The Destroyer' knocked out Chris Algieri in the fourth round, notably quicker than Errol Spence Jr. While against Van Heerden in his last fight, he made short work of his experienced opponent by claiming a second round stoppage.

