Muhammad Ali's grandson Nico Ali Walsh gets degree in business and entrepreneurship

Modified May 16, 2022 12:54 PM IST
Nico Ali Walsh, grandson of the great Muhammad Ali and currently an undefeated professional boxer, has graduated with a degree in Business and Entrepreneurship from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV).

His promotion, Top Rank, took to social media to congratulate 'The Ghost' on his latest feat.

“Congrats to @NicoAliX74 who graduated with a degree in Business & Entrepreneurship this weekend.”
Congrats to @NicoAliX74 who graduated with a degree in Business & Entrepreneurship this weekend 💪 https://t.co/MneoprvlGt

Nico Ali Walsh is the son of retired US Marine Corps Sergeant Robert Walsh and Rasheda Ali Walsh – Muhammad Ali's daughter and a noted public speaker who uses her platform to raise money for Parkinson's research.

The boxing prodigy made an impressive pro boxing debut in August last year by quickly dispatching Jordan Weeks inside one round.

He made waves again on his Las Vegas debut on the undercard of Shakur Stevenson vs. Oscar Valdez when he recorded a one-punch, first-round knockout victory over Alejandro Ibarra. He now has a 5-0 win-loss card, including four knockouts.

Nico Ali Walsh’s boxing career

Nico Ali Walsh is the latest from the Ali family to turn over as a professional boxer. The middleweight has signed a multi-fight promotional contract with Top Rank, headed by Bob Arum. Arum also promoted a number of Muhammad Ali fights, including the epic "Thrilla in Manila" bout against Joe Frazier.

Ali Walsh stepped into the ring for the first time as a professional on August 14, 2021 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he knocked out Jordan Weeks in four rounds. The youngster returned to the ring two months later against James Westley II. He ended his second professional fight with a technical knockout victory in the third round.

In December, he scored a majority decision win against Reyes Sachez. A little over a month later, he recorded a second-round TKO win over Jeremiah Yeager. In his fifth fight, Ali Walsh scored a massive first-round knockout victory over Alejandro Ibarra to keep his record unblemished. He is currently being trained by SugarHill Steward, who is also the head coach of Tyson Fury.

STUNG LIKE A BEE.@NicoAliX74 x #ValdezStevenson https://t.co/NZwe4ovCgE

Edited by C. Naik

