"No bad blood" - Deontay Wilder clarifies his comments about free agency

Deontay Wilder is on good terms with PBC, but he's still looking for a new home. 'The Bronze Bomber' has been out of action since his knockout win over Robert Helenius last October. The win was a massive one for Wilder, as it snapped a two-fight losing streak. The former champion had previously finished in two straight bouts against Tyson Fury.

With the victory, the former Heavyweight Champion was ordered to face Andy Ruiz Jr. While the fight itself is massive, the winner of the bout is also expected to earn a title shot at the WBC Heavyweight Champion. Fury currently occupies the title, but he is expected to face Oleksandr Usyk later this year.

While the two heavyweight contenders were ordered to fight last year, there's been no movement on that front. Wilder is apparently so frustrated at the situation that he's willing to go to another promoter to get the fight done.

That begs the question, what happened to Deontay Wilder's partnership with the Premier Boxing Champions and Al Haymon? In an interview with 78SportsTV, the former champion addressed the elephant in the room. According to Wilder, he's on good terms with PBC, but he's also interested in fighting elsewhere:

"No bad blood. I'm still part of PBC. I'm just an open agent, open fighter. I want to fight on all types of platforms, I'm willing to work with anyone. I have no problem with PBC, we're still thriving. We're still working together as far as I know of. Me and Al Haymon still communicate, there is no bad blood. We are working on a number of things and I shall return real soon, it has just been an ongoing thing dealing with the business of boxing."

Francis Ngannou reacts to Deontay Wilder's challenge

Deontay Wilder is open to more than just a new promoter. Over the last week, 'The Bronze Bomber' has shown interest in facing former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. 'The Predator' exited the MMA promotion last month and has had a lot of attention since then.

The former MMA champion hinted that he would box next, and that's appealing to Wilder. However, the boxer recently stated that he wants to fight Ngannou not only in the ring but in the cage.

On Twitter, Francis Ngannou responded to Deontay Wilder's comments. In a series of tweets, the former UFC champion stated that he hopes the boxer is a man of his word.

Francis Ngannou @francis_ngannou #NgannouWilder twitter.com/MichaelBensonn… Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Deontay Wilder has declared that he is now an "open agent" and "taking full control" of his career. He said: "No bad blood. I'm still part of PBC. I'm just an open agent, open fighter. I want to fight on all types of platforms, I'm willing to work with anyone." [78SPORTSTV] Deontay Wilder has declared that he is now an "open agent" and "taking full control" of his career. He said: "No bad blood. I'm still part of PBC. I'm just an open agent, open fighter. I want to fight on all types of platforms, I'm willing to work with anyone." [78SPORTSTV] ‼️ Deontay Wilder has declared that he is now an "open agent" and "taking full control" of his career. He said: "No bad blood. I'm still part of PBC. I'm just an open agent, open fighter. I want to fight on all types of platforms, I'm willing to work with anyone." [78SPORTSTV] Welcome to the free world @BronzeBomber . I hope you are a man of your word. See you soon Welcome to the free world @BronzeBomber. I hope you are a man of your word. See you soon 💨💨💨 #NgannouWilder twitter.com/MichaelBensonn…

Francis Ngannou @francis_ngannou Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Deontay Wilder has reiterated that he is willing to fight Francis Ngannou in a two-fight boxing/MMA deal, but said Ngannou replied and told him he only wants to do boxing: "Whether we do all boxing, all MMA or boxing and MMA, I'm down for the smoke on all three." [78SPORTSTV] Deontay Wilder has reiterated that he is willing to fight Francis Ngannou in a two-fight boxing/MMA deal, but said Ngannou replied and told him he only wants to do boxing: "Whether we do all boxing, all MMA or boxing and MMA, I'm down for the smoke on all three." [78SPORTSTV] I said only boxing so he can keep his limbs 🤣 like I said we will see if he’s a man of his word twitter.com/michaelbensonn… I said only boxing so he can keep his limbs 🤣 like I said we will see if he’s a man of his word twitter.com/michaelbensonn…

