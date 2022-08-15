Watch: Odell Beckham Jr. greets Teofimo Lopez backstage following his victory over Pedro Campa

Teofimo Lopez met Odell Beckham Jr. backstage following his knockout victory over Pedro Campa. 'The Takeover' fought Campa at the Resorts World Las Vegas Casino in Las Vegas in his debut in the 140 pound division.

Lopez was looking to start his title charge in the junior welterweight division. Odell Beckham Jr., the wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams, was in attendance for the fight.

Following his seventh-round knockout over his first opponent in the 140-pound division, Lopez was greeted by the NFL star and the pair shared a firm embrace. The two are close friends and began talking about the fight immediately after.

Watch the video below:

Teofimo Lopez put on a clinical performance against Campa. From the minute the bell rang, it was very clear that Lopez was much quicker than his opponent. 'The Takeover' looked to be in great shape and did not look tired at any point during the fight. He dominated the bout from the get-go, toying with his opponent, shuffling his feet and dancing around the ring.

Major Sports Alerts @sports___alerts Teofimo Lopez (17-1, 13 KO) made a successful return and move up to the 140 lb division tonight, stopping Pedro Campa (34-2-1, 23 KO) in the seventh round of their ESPN main event in Las Vegas. Teofimo Lopez (17-1, 13 KO) made a successful return and move up to the 140 lb division tonight, stopping Pedro Campa (34-2-1, 23 KO) in the seventh round of their ESPN main event in Las Vegas. https://t.co/4TnMM4blv4

He was able to connect with Campa at will with barely any resistance from his opponent. In the seventh round, 'The Takeover' delivered a sharp combo to knock his opponent down and then finished him off with a barrage of punches when he got back up.

Teofimo Lopez says Mike Tyson inspired him to knock out Pedro Campa

Teofimo Lopez put on a show on Saturday night. Following his performance, he credited his win to Mike Tyson, who called him before the fight and offered him words of advice and motivation. In an interview with Fight Hub TV, he revealed what 'Iron' Mike said to him:

"He said, 'It ain't over til we say it's over.' That's all I needed, that amped me up... He's an amazing dude and he was like, 'All grace to Allah and to God man.' That's really what it comes down to. I thank him for that phone call. Thank you champ. Thank you for the motivation. Thank you for speaking that out into existence. We are the only ones that stop this."

Teofimo Lopez has credited God for his ability to make a comeback from a low point in his life following his loss to George Kambosos Jr., so when he heard what Tyson had to say to him, that's all he needed to go out and put on a show.

Watch the interview below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Cunningham