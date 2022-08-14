Teofimo Lopez rebounds from Kambosos Jr. loss in TKO victory over Pedro Campa - Full card results

Teofimo Lopez successfully bounced back from his loss against George Kambosos Jr., knocking out Pedro Campa on Saturday night.

The main event saw 'Takeover' square off against Campa with the WBO International and NABF Super Lightweight Titles on the line. Lopez had previously reigned as the IBF Lightweight Champion before unseating Vasiliy Lomachenko for the WBA Super, WBO and The Ring Titles at lightweight.

He lost all his belts to George Kambosos Jr. in November last year. In winning last night, he not only returned to winning ways but also won gold at an entirely new weight class, super lightweight.

Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa - Full card results

Teofimo Lopez def. Pedro Campa via TKO in Round Seven

The first round saw Teofimo Lopez throw bombs right from the get-go. In the second, Campa seemingly found his rhythm but still looked a step behind Lopez.

In the third round, Lopez wobbled Campas, clocking him with a powerful right to the chin. The next round saw Campas largely control proceedings, atleast until a late flurry from 'Takeover'.

Campas' left eye showed swelling in the sixth. In the seventh, Lopez found his range and landed a right followed by a left jab to drop his counterpart, who returned fire soon after getting up. Three follow-up punches later, the referee called a halt to the action, handing 'Takeover' the TKO victory.

Xander Zayas def. Elias Espadas via TKO in Round Five

Xander Zayas dropped Elias Espadas twice en route to his round five TKO victory in the co-main event.

Espadas had yet to be stopped in his ten-year career going into last night, but the 19-year-old Zayas showed nothing but pure aggression and raw strength to force a TKO in the fifth round.

The younger fighter was aggressive from the off, dropping Espadas in round one with a flush left hook. A dazed Espadas had no issues answering the count and finished the round.

The veteran had a much better round two but it was abundantly clear he was fatigued after the third frame, as his opponent landed left hooks and right straights throughout their contest. Zayas had to be reprimanded for repetitive low blows in round four, and switched his focus to headshots from that point on.

In round five, Espadas was dropped with a left hook-right cross combination, prompting the referee to step in. The win marks Zayas' tenth knockout victory.

Jose Enrique Vivas def. Edy Valencia via Split Decision (78-74, 77-75, 75-77)

Andres Cortes def. Abraham Montoya via UD (79-73, 79-73, 79-73)

Troy Isley def. Victor Toney via UD (59-55, 59-55, 60-54)

Duke Ragan def. D'Angelo Fuentes via UD (58-56, 58-56, 59-55)

Omar Rosario def. Esteban Munoz via UD (58-56, 58-56, 58-56)

Charlie Sheehy def. Juan Manuel Castaneda Valle via UD (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by C. Naik