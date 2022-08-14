Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa: Will it be a super lightweight bout? 

Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa is taking place in the super lightweight division.

'The Takeover' has been out of action since his split-decision defeat to George Kambosos Jr. last November. Despite heading into the showdown as a huge favorite, Lopez was dropped and bloodied en route to a loss on the scorecards.

Following that bout, it was discovered that the former lightweight champion had suffered a torn esphagous. Due to that, Lopez had air in his chest, which could've killed him in the contest. Luckily, he made it through, but as a result, he decided to make a big change in his career.

Earlier this year, the young star announced that he would be moving up in weight. Despite previously capturing all of the titles down at lightweight, Lopez announced that he would begin campaigning at 140 pounds in his return.

His return is set for late Saturday night, as he will face Pedro Campa at the Resorts World Las Vegas Arena in Nevada. Yesterday, both men made weight for the contest. Lopez, in his first fight in the weight class, came in at 138.8 pounds. Meanwhile, Campa arrived at 139.4.

Teofimo Lopez discusses his move to super lightweight

Teofimo Lopez isn't wallowing in the loss that he suffered to George Kambosos Jr. last year.

When 'The Takeover' lost, it seemed like most of the division jumped on the chance to kick the former champion when he was down. Lopez didn't help matters when he stated that he deserved to win the contest on the cards.

Almost a year removed from the defeat, Lopez doesn't care about all the talk that was lobbied his way. Furthermore, he still believes that he should have defeated 'The Emperor' last year.

In an interview with ESPN, Teofimo Lopez discussed his return.

He stated:

"To me man, honestly, listen. The way that things played out, it is what it is. I still believe that I won the fight. Whether people call me delusional or not, I am the greatest of my time and my era for that reason. If that makes me delusional, then so be it. Everybody needs to tune in on Aug 13 to see how delusional I really am. I'm just looking forward to bigger and better things.”

