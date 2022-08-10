"I am the greatest of my time" - Teofimo Lopez ready to show greatness against Pedro Campa

Teofimo Lopez isn't letting his loss to George Kambosos Jr. last November keep him down.

'The Takeover' is set to return to action this Saturday night against Pedro Campa on ESPN. The event is set to take place at the Resorts World Las Vegas Arena in Nevada. The bout will be Lopez's first since his loss to Kambosos Jr. last year.

In that outing, the New York-product was upset as a massive favorite. While he was successful in spots, he wound up losing by split-decision after 12 rounds of action. To add to the loss, he was diagnosed with a torn esophagus, which could've killed him during the contest.

Following the loss, Lopez decided to have surgery on his hand. The former lightweight champion chose to move up in weight for his date with Campa this weekend. While many fans might've jumped off the hype train after his defeat, Lopez doesn't care.

'The Takeover' discussed his return in an interview with ESPN Ringside. In the interview, Lopez hit back at the doubters, stating:

"To me man, honestly, listen, the way that things played out, it is what it is. I still believe that I won the fight. Whether people call me delusional or not, I am the greatest of my time and my era for that reason. If that makes me delusional, then so be it. Everybody needs to tune in on Aug 13 to see how delusional I really am. I'm just looking forward to bigger and better things.”

See Lopez's interview below:

Will Teofimo Lopez win in his return?

Teofimo Lopez is a massive favorite to win his comeback fight against Pedro Campa this weekend.

'The Takeover' hasn't fought in nearly a year and hasn't won a fight in nearly two years. Combine that with his recent injury and weight change, and many would figure that he would be an underdog on his return.

However, he would only be an underdog if he were facing an actual contender. In reality, he's not facing an established opponent, but rather an extremely unknown quantity at the top level.

Pedro Campa has a solid record of 34-1-1, but he hasn't faced great competition to put it lightly. In many ways, the Mexican fighter is seen as a bit of a paper-tiger due to his record versus actual skill.

Due to Campa's lack of talent at the top level, Lopez is a huge favorite this weekend.

