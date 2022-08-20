"She was like 'Oh my god'"- Mike Tyson details how his wife has "improved" from being terrified of dying

Mike Tyson has revealed that his wife used to be extremely scared of dying. However, he now claims that she has accepted her destiny and is less afraid.

Tyson is widely considered one of the best boxers of all time. He became the youngest heavyweight champion of all time by defeating Trevor Berbick at the age of 20. 'Iron Mike' then went on to cement his legacy with wins over Larry Holmes, Michael Spinks and Donovan Ruddock.

Tyson met his current wife, Lakiha Spicer, in 2009 after officially hanging up his gloves four years earlier following a sixth-round stoppage loss to Kevin McBride.

The former heavyweight champion appeared proud of his wife on a recent episode of his Hotboxin' podcast. He said:

"My wife has improved so much but she used to be really terrified to die... She still said she had that feeling but it's not extreme like it was before. I asked her before, she was like 'Oh my god.' But me and her have dealt with a lot of dying experiences. We just do all the proper poisons to kill your ego."

Anthony Joshua has paid tribute to Mike Tyson

Tyson is well respected by the current superstars in boxing, including Anthony Joshua. Ahead of his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk tonight in Jeddah, 'AJ' expressed how no one is comparable to 'Iron Mike'. He said (as reported by talkSPORT's Michael Benson):

"Not everyone can be like Mike Tyson. Mike Tyson was sent from heaven to grace us with his boxing talent. Mike is a unique specimen. I can learn from him, but I cannot ever be anything like Mike Tyson. He was a separate case in my opinion."

Many believe Joshua will need to fight more aggressively if he has any chance of avenging his defeat to Usyk. It remains to be seen if the Brit will take a leaf out of Tyson's book and do everything he can to knock out his favored Ukrainian opponent.

At 6'6", 'AJ' is significantly taller than the 5'10" Tyson and doesn't possess the same boxing style. Regardless, Joshua displayed earlier in his career that he had the same killer instinct as 'Iron Mike'. Time will tell whether he can rediscover it in the most important bout of his career.

