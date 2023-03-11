Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury "doesn't look likely" for April 29, claims promoter

The highly anticipated bout between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk looks set to be delayed even further.

'The Gypsy King' and Oleksandr Usyk have been slated to fight for the undisputed heavyweight championship for a while now. However, both parties have failed to come to terms even after months of negotiations.

Most recently, it was revealed that the fight is being targeted for April 29, however, it looks set to be pushed even further. According to Oleksandr Usyk's manager, Alexander Krassyuk, Tyson Fury and his team have decided not to take the fight.

While suggesting that Usyk vs. Fury was supposed to go down in Saudi Arabia, Alexander Krassyuk said (H/T Boxing Scene):

“We were expecting the fight to take place in Saudi in March, late February. It didn’t take place, so it was rescheduled for April 29. t doesn’t look likely that we [are] gonna have a fight on April 29th, that’s my anticipation. The term is too short. Did you see any post of Tyson and his team somewhere on social media, training, doing their jobs? I think they’re not in training camp, which means they took the decision not to fight."

Eddie Hearn lashes out at Tyson Fury for jeopardizing Oleksandr Usyk fight

Eddie Hearn has claimed that Tyson Fury is asking for “too much money” to fight Oleksandr Usyk. After being in negotiations for months, it is quite clear that 'The Gypsy King' wants to make as much money as possible from this fight and the same has caused the fight to be delayed.

During a recent interview with IFL TV, Eddie Hearn took aim at Tyson Fury and his alleged purse demands that are reportedly causing further delay in getting the deal done. While suggesting that Fury isn't that big of a draw, the Matchroom boxing promoter said:

'F***off. You want money. You want too much money. You're not the draw you think you are. That fight's not as big as you think it is. If you are about legacy and you want to be undisputed, then you take the fight. So you'll get £50m or £60m instead of the £80m or £100m or £125m that you asked for."

Watch the interview below:

