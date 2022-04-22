Oscar De La Hoya accused of sexual harassment ahead of Golden Boy's April 21st event

Oscar De La Hoya was accused of sexual assault and sexual battery just before his April 21st Golden Boy Promotions event. 'The Golden Boy' has been accused of an incident that reportedly took place in 2020. A former employee of his tequila company, Casa Mexico, filed the case on Wednesday in Los Angeles, California.

The Los Angeles Times was the first to break the news of the lawsuit. ESPN Ringside, along with Marc Raimondi, posted about the lawsuit on Instagram and captioned the post saying:

"In addition to the claims of sexual harassment and sexual battery levied against Oscar De La Hoya, the suit alleges gender discrimination, wrongful termination and negligent and intentional infliction of emotional distress. (via@MarcRaimondiMMA) The Los Angeles Times first reported the news of the lawsuit."

According to court documents obtained by ESPN, the woman claims that she was sexually assaulted by Oscar De La Hoya in 2020. The case is a civil suit, meaning De La Hoya will not be criminally charged but will have to pay the victim compensation if he is found guilty.

Oscar De La Hoya wants to squash his beef with Dana White

The Mexican boxing legend was out in the streets of Los Angeles when an interviewer from TMZ got the opportunity to interview De La Hoya and his girlfriend, Holly Sonders. After asking 'The Golden Boy' about his relationship with Sonders, the interviewer asked the 49-year-old about Dana White. Prompted by his girlfriend, he replied saying:

"Actually I wanna fix things up with Dana."

He then spoke about how their beef started:

"Yeah, you know I criticize the UFC a bit, and you know, I was wrong for it. But yeah, I would love to patch things up with Dana. With Dana and Mayweather."

'The Golden Boy' has not been on the best of terms with the UFC president due to constant call-outs and trash talk between the two. Since De La Hoya claimed he wants to 'squash the beef' with White, the UFC honcho is yet to issue a statement about the same.

